शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mau ›   bike

अनियंत्रित हुई बाइक, चालक घायल

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 05:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अनियंत्रित हुई बाइक, चालक घायल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मधुबन। थाना क्षेत्र के खीरीकोठा के पास सोमवार की सुबह एक बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे पलट गई। जिससे बाइक सवार घायल हो गया। मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के धर्मपुर जरलहवा गांव निवासी श्रवण चौहान 35 पुत्र दीना चौहान किसी काम से बाइक से मधुबन की तरफ जा रहा था। अभी वह खीरीकोठा के पास पहुंचा था कि बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे पलट गई। जिससे बाइक चालक श्रवण घायल हो गया। आस पास के लोगों ने उसे फतहपुर मंडाव सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में लाकर भर्ती कराया।
---------
रजनीकांत पांडेय

Recommended

Cricket News

World Cup 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में भिड़ सकती हैं भारत-पाकिस्तान की टीमें, करना होगा यह काम

24 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट टीम
India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

World Cup 2019 के सेमीफाइनल में भिड़ सकती हैं भारत-पाकिस्तान की टीमें, करना होगा यह काम

24 जून 2019

mansoor khan
India News

बंगलूरू पोंजी स्कैमः मंसूर खान ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा- भारत लौटकर करूंगा ‘बड़े नामों’ का खुलासा

24 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

पहले गला दबाकर मार डाला, फिर मशीन से काटी गर्दन, आरोपी का रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला खुलासा

24 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए टीम इंडिया को और कितने मैच जीतने पड़ेंगे

24 जून 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
विश्व कप 2019 अंकतालिक
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए टीम इंडिया को और कितने मैच जीतने पड़ेंगे

24 जून 2019

Bollywood

90 के दशक की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस हिट देने के बाद भी जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी, एक तो बन गईं संन्यासिनी

24 जून 2019

bollywood actress
anu aggarwal
namrata shirodkar
shilpa shirodkar
Bollywood

90 के दशक की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस हिट देने के बाद भी जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी, एक तो बन गईं संन्यासिनी

24 जून 2019

Tata H2X Auto Expo
Auto News

Tata की ये पांच नई कारें मचाएंगी धमाल, 300 किमी की रेंज वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कार भी होगी लॉन्च

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
12th Result
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कम बारिश की आशंका, देश में पानी का संकट गहराया, 11 जलाशयों में पानी का भंडारण शून्य

24 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

चीनी मोबाइल कंपनी हुआवे की अपील, 5जी ट्रायल पर स्वतंत्र निर्णय ले भारत

24 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान के कप्तान की बांग्लादेश को चेतावनी, कहा 'हम तो डूबे हैं सनम, तुमको भी ले डूबेंगे'

24 जून 2019

भरातीय नौसेना
India News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद बालाकोट ही नहीं, समुद्र के रास्ते भी पाक को करारा जवाब देने को तैयार था भारत

24 जून 2019

हॉलीडे
Health & Fitness

शोध: ऑफिस से ज्यादा छुट्टी लेने से नहीं होती ये बीमारियां 

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
On one side of the scream there is sugarcane, on the other side litchi
Opinion

गन्ना, लीची, बच्चे, श्वान आदि-इत्यादि : चीख के एक तरफ गन्ना है दूसरी तरफ लीची

24 जून 2019

know the importance of health insurance
Personal Finance

बीमारियों से निपटने के लिए बेहद जरूरी है स्वास्थ्य बीमा, ये हैं फायदे

24 जून 2019

Online Shopping Tips
Tip of the Day

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग: छोटी-सी गलती से हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, ये टिप्स आएंगे काम

24 जून 2019

know how to cook tasty healthy breakfast in 15 minutes with recipes
Health & Fitness

सुबह का नाश्ता बनाने में होती है देरी तो जानें 15 मिनट में तैयार होने वाले 8 हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट की विधि

24 जून 2019

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आत्मसमर्पण करने कोर्ट में जाते बसपा सांसद अतुल राय
Mau

घोसी सांसद अतुल राय का शपथ पत्र गलत, केस दर्ज, 13 मुकदमों का जिक्र दर्ज हैं 24

दुष्कर्म के मामले में शनिवार को अदालत में समर्पण करने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के घोसी से बसपा सांसद अतुल राय के खिलाफ शनिवार को लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान गलत शपथ पत्र दाखिल करने के मामले में शहर कोतवाली में केस दर्ज कराया गया।

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आजमगढ़ में समीक्षा बैठक लेते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ : सीएम योगी ने की विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा, कानून व्यवस्था और दुरुस्त करने का आदेश दिया

23 जून 2019

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019
Varanasi

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019 : मेधावी छात्र आज होंगे सम्मानित

20 जून 2019

दीपन हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा
Mau

दीपन हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा

21 जून 2019

दूसरे की जमीन बंधक बना ले लिया साढ़े आठ लाख का कर्ज
Mau

दूसरे की जमीन बंधक बना ले लिया साढ़े आठ लाख का कर्ज

21 जून 2019

औद्योगिक नव शिक्षा यतन देवनगर सरवां में सहायक अध्यापक बर्खास्त
Mau

औद्योगिक नव शिक्षा यतन देवनगर सरवां में सहायक अध्यापक बर्खास्त

21 जून 2019

पांच रुपये के लिए तान दिया रिवाल्वर मचा हडकंप
Mau

पांच रुपये के लिए तान दिया रिवाल्वर मचा हडकंप

21 जून 2019

लेखपाल के साथ मारपीट करने के आरोपी की जमानत खारिज
Mau

लेखपाल के साथ मारपीट करने के आरोपी की जमानत खारिज

21 जून 2019

मेगाब्लाक के चलते दो ट्रेनें निरस्त, चार बदले रूट से गई
Mau

मेगाब्लाक के चलते दो ट्रेनें निरस्त, चार बदले रूट से गई

21 जून 2019

युवक की हत्या कर फेंकी मिली लाश
Mau

युवक की हत्या कर फेंकी मिली लाश

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e अनबॉक्सिंग: लैपटॉप का काम करेगा यह टैबलेट

सैमसंग ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने दो टैबलेट पेश किए हैं जिनमें गैलेक्सी S5e और Galaxy Tab A शामिल हैं। दोनों नए गैलेक्सी टैब सैमसंग वन यूआई के साथ एंड्रॉयड 9.0 पाई पर चलते हैं।

24 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:05

रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा, मुफ्त में खाने के लिए डेट पर जाती हैं लड़कियां

24 जून 2019

सेवी मिसेज इंडिया 6:22

कैसे जीत सकती हैं आप मिसेज इंडिया का कंपटीशन, जानिए इन सितारों से

24 जून 2019

बालाकोट 0:48

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक: IAF चीफ ने कहा भारतीय वायुक्षेत्र में नहीं घुसे पाक विमान

24 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:21

झारखंड में मुस्लिम युवक की मॉब लिंचिंग पर बोले ओवैसी, कहा BJP और RSS ने पैदा की नफरत

24 जून 2019

Related

आमरण अनशन में तब्दील हुआ प्राथमिक शिक्षकों का धरना
Mau

आमरण अनशन में तब्दील हुआ प्राथमिक शिक्षकों का धरना

21 जून 2019

तमसा सफाई अभियान
Mau

तमसा सफाई अभियान

21 जून 2019

आमने सामने भिड़ी बाइक, एक की मौत
Mau

आमने सामने भिड़ी बाइक, एक की मौत

19 जून 2019

तीन के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज
Mau

तीन के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज

19 जून 2019

एक हैंडपंप पर आश्रित हैं 90 लोग
Mau

एक हैंडपंप पर आश्रित हैं 90 लोग

19 जून 2019

पंचायत के उपचुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी
Mau

पंचायत के उपचुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी

19 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.