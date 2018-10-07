शहर चुनें

41 के सापेक्ष 17का हुआ निस्तारण

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 12:56 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वलीदपुर / कुसुम्हा। समस्याओं के निस्तारण के लिए क्षेत्र के विभिन्न थानों में समाधान दिवस का आयोजन किया गया।
मुहम्मदाबाद गोहना कोतवाली परिसर में शनिवार को समाधान दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। ज्यादातर मामले अतिक्रमण और जमीन से संबंधित रहे। तहसीलदार चंद्रभूषण प्रताप ने 11 शिकायती पत्रों का निस्तारण कराने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया। समाधान दिवस पर आए 11 मामलों में से मात्र तीन का ही निस्तारण हो सका। इसी क्रम में दोहरीघाट थाने में 40 शिकायती पत्र मिला। जिसमें 14 का ही निस्तारण हो सका।

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में तेंदुए की दहशत बरकरार, वन विभाग ने लगाया पिंजरा
Moradabad

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में तेंदुए की दहशत बरकरार, वन विभाग ने लगाया पिंजरा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

अंडर-17 में मोहाली की बॉक्सर मुस्कान शर्मा ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

अंडर-17 में मोहाली की बॉक्सर मुस्कान शर्मा ने फाइनल में बनाई जगह

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सब जूनियर एथलेटिक्स स्पर्धा आज से एससीआर में
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

सब जूनियर एथलेटिक्स स्पर्धा आज से एससीआर में

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड: दो महिलाओं सहित पांच लोगों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड: दो महिलाओं सहित पांच लोगों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

