बलिया मोड़ पर बेहोशी की हालात में मिला वृद्व

Varanasi Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:40 PM IST
बढुआ गोदाम। कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के बलिया मोड़ पर गुरुवार को दोपहर एक 75 वषीर्य अज्ञात वृद्व बेहोशी की हालात में मिला। राहगिरों की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची ने एबुलेंस से वृद्व को जिला अस्पताल भेजा। जहां वृद्व की हालात गंभीर बनी हुई है।

