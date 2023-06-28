Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura News ›   Mathura police arrested cyber fraudster in guise of public service center

जनसेवा केंद्र संचालक निकला खिलाड़ी: शातिर तरीके से साइबर ठगी को देता अंजाम; 200 सिमकार्ड के साथ यह सामान बरामद

अमर उजाला, मथुरा Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Wed, 28 Jun 2023 11:10 PM IST
सार

जनसेवा केंद्र संचालक ही खिलाड़ी निकला। वह शातिर तरीके से साइबर ठगी को अंजाम देता। मथुरा पुलिस ने इसे गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके कब्जे से 200 सिमकार्ड के साथ अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ है। 

Mathura police arrested cyber fraudster in guise of public service center
Cyber Crime - फोटो : Agency (File Photo)

विस्तार
Follow Us

तीर्थनगरी मथुरा में पुलिस ने एक शातिर साइबर ठग को पकड़ा है। इसके कब्जे से 200 सिमकार्ड और आधार, डेबिट कार्ड बरामद हुए हैं। ठग सीधे-सादे लोगों को गुमराह करके उनसे आधार कार्ड से फर्जी सिम निकलवाता। फिर खाता खोलकर साइबर अपराध करता था।



कोसीकलां थाना प्रभारी अनुज कुमार ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक आरोपी बॉर्डर पर फर्जी सिम, आधार कार्ड और एटीएम कार्ड लेकर कहीं जाने की फिराक में है। पुलिस ने वहां पहुंचकर आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। पकड़े गए आरोपी ने अपना नाम अकरम निवासी कामां बताया। वह मध्य प्रदेश में जनसुविधा केंद्र चलाता है।


यह भी पढ़ेंः- कातिल साली: जीजा के भाई से थे प्रेम संबंध, मिलने के लिए बुलाया फिर इस हाल में मिला शव, कांप गए घरवाले

अकरम ने बताया कि वह जन सुविधा केंद्र के साथ-साथ मोबाइल की दुकान भी करता है। उसकी दुकान पर जब कोई सिमकार्ड लेने आता है तो वह धोखे से उसके दो या तीन बार फिंगर स्कैन कर लेता है। इसके बाद वह उस व्यक्ति के आधार कार्ड की फोटो कॉपी करने के नाम पर कलर स्कैन फोटो कॉपी कर लेता है। इसके बाद आधार कार्ड पर किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति की फोटो लगाकर फर्जी आधार कार्ड तैयार किया जाता है। इसके साथ ही सिम लेने आए व्यक्ति के नाम पर फर्जी सिम भी निकाल ली जाती है।

यह भी पढ़ेंः- मैनपुरी नरसंहार: दूल्हा-दुल्हन सहित पांच कत्ल करने से पहले शिववीर ने क्या किया था ? वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

अकरम ने बताया कि तैयार फर्जी सिम को वह ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले लोगों को 4 से 5 हजार रुपये में बेचता है। इसके अलावा फर्जी आधार कार्ड के माध्यम से अकरम किसी दूसरे जिले में बैंक से फर्जी खाता खुलवाकर एटीएम कार्ड ले लेता था। अकरम फर्जी सिम को गांव विशंभरा में बेचने जा रहा था। 

प्रभारी निरीक्षक ने बताया कि अकरम के पास से दो सौ फर्जी सिम बरामद की हैं, जिसमें 113 जियो की, 68 एयरटेल की, 18 वीआई की और 1 बीएसएनएल की है। इसके अलावा 6 आधार कार्ड, 5 एटीएम कार्ड बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस अब उन आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है जिनको अकरम सिम बेचने जा रहा था।

यह भी पढ़ेंः- साइकोलॉजिस्ट निकला शैतान: बच्चों को अकेले कमरे में बुलाता...फिर दर्द से चीख उठते मासूम, सामने आया खौफनाक सच
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed