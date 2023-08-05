Notifications

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि-ईदगाह मामला: हिंदू पक्ष का दावा- ढाई रुपये के स्टांप पेपर पर किए गए समझौते के राज उजागर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मथुरा Published by: भूपेन्द्र सिंह Updated Sat, 05 Aug 2023 11:57 PM IST
मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मामले में हिंदू पक्ष का दावा है कि ढाई रुपये के स्टांप पेपर पर समझौता किया गया था। इसके साक्ष्य सुनवाई के दौरान हाईकोर्ट में पेश किए जाएंगे। 

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि-ईदगाह प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला

उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि और शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह विवाद से जुड़े ऐतिहासिक अभिलेख व साक्ष्य बताते हैं कि शाही मस्जिद श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि पर बनी है। यह दावा श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मुक्ति न्यास के अध्यक्ष और अधिवक्ता महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह का है। 



श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि-ईदगाह विवाद में पक्षकार अधिवक्ता का दावा है कि वर्ष 1968 में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संघ और शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह कमेटी के बीच ढाई रुपये के स्टांप पेपर पर समझौता हुआ था। इसमें लगभग ढाई एकड़ जमीन मस्जिद कमेटी को दी गई, जबकि श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संघ समझौता करने का अधिकारी नहीं था। उसे जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट की ओर से सिर्फ देखरेख के लिए बनाया था। इस समझौते में भी 13.37 एकड़ जमीन श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट की होने का उल्लेख है।


महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने वृंदावन के चिंतामणि कुंज में प्रदर्शनी लगाकर शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह में हिंदू मंदिरों के चिह्न होने संबंधी साक्ष्य देने वाली पुस्तकें रखी हैं। इसके साथ ही नगर निगम के भूमि संबंधी अभिलेख भी प्रदर्शित किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि से सटी शाही मस्जिद हटाने का विवाद काफी पुराना है। वर्ष 1968 में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संघ और शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह कमेटी के बीच ढाई रुपये के स्टांप पेपर पर एक समझौता हुआ था। 

इसमें 13.37 एकड़ जमीन श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट की बताई गई। इसमें से करीब ढाई एकड़ शाही मस्जिद कमेटी को समझौते के आधार पर दी गई। उन्होंने कोर्ट में इसी समझौते को चुनौती दी है। हालांकि इससे पहले 15 मार्च 1832 को अताउल्ला खातिब ने कलेक्टर कोर्ट में एक मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। इसमें 1815 में पटनीमल के नाम पर कटरा केशव देव की जमीन की नीलाम की गई थी। उसको रद्द कर मस्जिद की मरम्मत कराए जाने की मांग की गई थी। 

वर्ष 1897, 1920, 1928, 1946, 1955, 1960, 1961 और 1965 में भी अलग-अलग मुकदमा दर्ज हुए थे। दरअसल, जन्मभूमि से संबंधित मूल संस्था श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि ट्रस्ट है। ट्रस्ट की ओर से श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान सेवा संघ की स्थापना सिर्फ देखरेख के लिए की गई थी। इसे जमीन या अन्य किसी भी प्रशासनिक मामले में कोई अधिकार नहीं दिया गया था। इससे साफ है कि सेवा संघ की ओर से किया गया समझौता फर्जी है।

प्रदर्शनी में क्या रखा गया 

वृंदावन के चिंतामणि कुंज में श्रीकृष्ण जन्म भूमि मुक्ति न्यास के अध्यक्ष महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह द्वारा लगाई प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ संत गोविन्दानंद तीर्थ एवं महंत डॉ. आदित्यानन्द महाराज ने किया। प्रदर्शनी में न्यास अध्यक्ष द्वारा वर्ष 2017 में लिखी गई पुस्तक तारीख-ए-यामिनी से लेकर राजस्व विभाग में दर्ज भूमि संबंधी अभिलेख, ईदगाह में हिन्दू प्रतीक चिह्नों को दर्शाया। इनके अलावा तस्वीरें, नक्शे और पुस्तकों में शाही ईदगाह की इमारत में हिन्दू धर्म के प्रतीक चिह्न और आकृतियां होने संबंधी साक्ष्य भी प्रदर्शित किए गए। 

इनके माध्यम से लोगों को यह भी जानकारी देने की कोशिश की गई कि वाराणसी की ज्ञानवापी परिसर में मिलने वाले सनातन धर्म के साक्ष्यों की भांति शाही ईदगाह परिसर में भी इस तरह के साक्ष्य मौजूद हैं। अधिवक्ता महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने दावा किया कि कमल और ओम की आकृति वाले प्रतीक चिह्न विवादित स्थल को सनातन धर्म स्थल साबित करते हैं। प्रदर्शनी में दो दर्जन पुरानी पुस्तकें शामिल की गईं। 

राजस्व विभाग के अभिलेखों में दर्ज खसरा-खतौनी, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि की रजिस्ट्री, मुगल शासक औरंगजेब के फरमान भी शामिल हैं। इन दस्तावेज में मंदिर को ध्वस्त कर शाही मस्जिद ईदगाह बनाए जाने का उल्लेख है। इस अवसर पर डॉ. सत्यमितत्रानन्द, महंत मोहिनी शरण, वेदान्तगिरी, बृजबिहारी गौतम, राहुल विनय, श्यामसुंदर बृजवासी, ठाकुर अशोक प्रताप सिंह, प्रीति सिंह, संदीप कौर, अमित तौमर,धर्मेंद्र यादव अंजलि यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।
