44 छात्र छात्राओं ने छोड़ी भूगोल व अर्थशास्त्र की परीक्षा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 10:42 PM IST
44 छात्र छात्राओं ने छोड़ी परीक्षा
महोबा। बुंदेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय झांसी से संबद्घ महाविद्यालयों की परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गई। पहले दिन प्रथम पाली में बीए द्वितीय वर्ष के भूगोल का प्रश्नपत्र हल कराया गया। जिसमें पंजीकृत 431 परीक्षार्थियों में से 423 ने परीक्षा दी जबकि 8 अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में बीए प्रथम वर्ष भूगोल व बीए तृतीय वर्ष अर्थशास्त्र का पेपर कराया गया। जिसमें 1090 में से 1046 छात्र छात्राएं उपस्थित हुए जबकि 44 ने परीक्षा छोड़ दी। ब्यूरो

