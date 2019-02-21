शहर चुनें

ब्रेकर से असंतुलित बाइक फिसली, तीन युवक घायल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:22 AM IST
ब्रेकर से असंतुलित बाइक फिसली, तीन युवक घायल
कुलपहाड़ (महोबा)। कुलपहाड़-बेलाताल रेलवे क्रासिंग के पास तेज रफ्तार बाइक ब्रेकर से असंतुलित होकर फिसल गई। जिससे उसमें सवार तीन युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जनपद हमीरपुर के थाना राठ के ग्राम धमना निवासी मुकेश, नीरज और प्रेमचंद बाइक में सवार होकर कुलपहाड़ की ओर जा रहा थे। तभी रेलवे अंडरब्रिज के समीप बने ब्रेकर से बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर फिसल गई। जिससे तीनों युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। दुर्घटना के दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे पुलिस क्षेत्राधिकारी कुलपहाड़ जटाशंकर राव ने घायलों को देखा तो रुककर सभी को कुलपहाड़ सीएचसी पहुंचाया। जहां घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है।

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रधान पुत्र की दबंगई के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों ने खोला मोर्चा
Mahoba

प्रधान पुत्र की दबंगई के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों ने खोला मोर्चा

22 फरवरी 2019

बांदा तक इलेक्ट्रिक लाइन चालू होते ही ट्रेनों में लगेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन- डीआरएम
Mahoba

बांदा तक इलेक्ट्रिक लाइन चालू होते ही ट्रेनों में लगेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन- डीआरएम

20 फरवरी 2019

फिर गुलजार हुए पहाड़, चालू हुआ खनन
Mahoba

फिर गुलजार हुए पहाड़, चालू हुआ खनन

21 फरवरी 2019

विस्फोट होने से महिला का हाथ हुआ जख्मी
Mahoba

विस्फोट होने से महिला का हाथ हुआ जख्मी

20 फरवरी 2019

विदाई के दौरान मधुमक्खियों का हमला, दूल्हे का भाई समेत 20 घायल
Mahoba

विदाई के दौरान मधुमक्खियों का हमला, दूल्हे का भाई समेत 20 घायल

20 फरवरी 2019

जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा घायलों का उपचार।
Mahoba

खड़े ट्रक से टकराया आटो, मां-बेटा समेत आठ घायल

21 फरवरी 2019

दोना पतल बनाने वालों को मिलेगी टूल किट्स
Mahoba

दोना पतल बनाने वालों को मिलेगी टूल किट्स

20 फरवरी 2019

शाहपहाड़ी मार्ग की सड़क गायब, आएदिन हो रही दुर्घटनाएं
Mahoba

शाहपहाड़ी मार्ग की सड़क गायब, आएदिन हो रही दुर्घटनाएं

20 फरवरी 2019

घर के दरवाजे बंधी दो बकरियां चोरी
Mahoba

घर के दरवाजे बंधी दो बकरियां चोरी

20 फरवरी 2019

