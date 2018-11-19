शहर चुनें

Mahoba

कार्तिक स्नान करने वाली महिलाओं को बांटी साड़ी

Mon, 19 Nov 2018 09:43 PM IST
श्रीनगर महोबा। हिंदू पौराणिक और प्राचीन ग्रंथों में कार्तिक मास का विशेष महत्व है। धर्म शास्त्रों के अनुसार इस पूरे कार्तिक मास में व्रत व तप का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। उसके अनुसार जो मनुष्य कार्तिक मास में व्रत व तप करता है उसे मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है।
ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. भरत त्रिपाठी बताते है कि हिंदू धर्म और विज्ञान एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं। प्रकृति के उपमानों जैसे नदी, तालाब, पेड़ों आदि की महत्वता को दर्शाने वाला पवित्र कार्तिक मास लोगों की आस्था से संबंध जोड़ता है। कार्तिक के पूरे महीने में महिलाएं झुंड बनाकर गीत गाती हुई पास के नदी, तालाबों में स्नान करती हैं और राधा दामोदर की पूजा करते हैं। देवोत्थान एकादशी पर कस्बा श्रीनगर के नदी व तालाबों में महिलाओं ने स्नान करने के बाद पूजा अर्चना की। इस दौरान ग्राम प्रधान प्रतिनिधि ने एकादशी और बुंदेलखंड की वीरांगना महारानी लक्ष्मी बाई की जयंती के मौके पर प्रधान प्रतिनिधि अमित कुमार दीक्षित ने कार्तिक व्रत रखने वाली तीन सैकड़ा महिलाओं को साड़ी वितरित करके उन्हें सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान संतोष तिवारी, हजारी लाल कुशवाहा, विजय यादव सहित तमाम लोग मौजूद रहे।
कार्तिक स्नान करने वाली महिलाओं को बांटी साड़ी

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

यूपी: पान मसाला खाने पर रोकी थी कर्मचारी की वेतन वृद्धि, अब हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द किया आदेश

इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय ने महोबा जिला प्रशासन के उस आदेश को रद्द कर दिया है जिसके जरिए एक कर्मचारी की दो वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि इसलिए रोक दी गई थी क्योंकि उसे कार्यालय परिसर में तंबाकू/पान मसाला खाते हुए पाया गया था।

19 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी से छेड़खानी, पुलिस ने नही लिखी रिपोर्ट
Mahoba

किशोरी से छेड़खानी, पुलिस ने नही लिखी रिपोर्ट

19 नवंबर 2018

कोई नहीं हैं माबूद तेरे सिवा
Mahoba

कोई नहीं हैं माबूद तेरे सिवा

19 नवंबर 2018

सूने मकान से 50 हजार की नगदी समेत लाखों की चोरी
Mahoba

सूने मकान से 50 हजार की नगदी समेत लाखों की चोरी

19 नवंबर 2018

टीईटी परीक्षा में लगी बस ड्राइवरों की ड्यूटी
Kanpur

यूपी: टीईटी परीक्षा में कक्ष निरीक्षक की ड्यूटी करते मिले 2 बस चालक

18 नवंबर 2018

demo
Kanpur

हैवानियतः ढाई साल की मासूम से किया गैंगरेप, गंभीर हालत में बच्ची अस्पताल में भर्ती

16 नवंबर 2018

गैस जलाते समय किशोरी आग से झुलसी, मौत
Mahoba

गैस जलाते समय किशोरी आग से झुलसी, मौत

18 नवंबर 2018

लंबरदारों का दावा, हवेली दरवाजे में प्रशासन की भूमि ही नही
Mahoba

लंबरदारों का दावा, हवेली दरवाजे में प्रशासन की भूमि ही नही

18 नवंबर 2018

युवती समेत दो लोगों ने खाया जहर
Mahoba

युवती समेत दो लोगों ने खाया जहर

18 नवंबर 2018

जानवर घुसने के विवाद में युवक को पीटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Mahoba

जानवर घुसने के विवाद में युवक को पीटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

18 नवंबर 2018

