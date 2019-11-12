शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Maharajganj   roadways bus driver

संविदा बस चालकों को मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 12:27 AM IST
46 संविदा बस चालकों को मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि
महराजगंज। महराजगंज डिपो में संचालित होने वाली रोडवेज बसों के संविदा चालकों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। अब चालकों को दो रुपया छह पैसा प्रति किलोमीटर की दर से महीने का भुगतान मिलेगा। इतना ही नहीं यदि चालक 22 दिन लगातार ड्यूटी करते हुए पांच हजार से अधिक किलोमीटर बस चलाते हैं तो उन्हें प्रोत्साहन राशि मिलेगी।
जानकारी के अनुसार पहले संविदा पर बस का संचालन करने वाले महराजगंज डिपो के चालकों को एक रुपया 50 पैसे की दर से भुगतान दिया जाता था। जिससे बस संचालन में चालक रुचि नहीं लेते थे। वहीं, अक्सर छुट्टी पर चले जाते थे। चालकों की कमी व रोडवेज बसों के बेहतर संचालन के लिए चालकों को मिलने वाली धनराशि में बढ़ोतरी की गई है।
डिपो के प्रभारी गिरिजेश पांडेय ने बताया कि अब संविदा चालकों को दो रुपया 6 पैसा प्रति किलोमीटर के हिसाब से चालकों को भुगतान मिलेगा। वहीं, 22 दिन तक लगातार ड्यूटी करते हुए पांच हजार किलोमीटर वाहन संचालन करने पर उन्हें तीन हजार रुपये प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा। यह केवल महराजगंज डिपो के लिए शुरू हुआ है। इससे 46 सविदा चालकों को लाभ मिलेगा।
roadways bus driver
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

