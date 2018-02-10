अपना शहर चुनें

सपाइयों ने स्टॉल लगाकर बेचे पकौड़े 

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,लखीमपुर खीरी Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 06:49 PM IST
SP workers sell pakodas
sp workers
रोडवेज बस स्टेशन पर प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा अध्यक्ष द्वारा बेरोजगार नौजवानों को पकौड़े बेचने की सलाह देने पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्टॉल लगाकर पकौड़े बेचे। साथ ही भाजपा की नौजवान विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। 
प्रधानमंत्री और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की टिप्पणी पर समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यकर्त्ताओं ने शनिवार को विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रोडवेज बस स्टेशन पर एक स्टॉल लगाया, जहां पकौडे़ बनाकर नौजवान विरोधी नीतियों को लेकर उनसे सरकार के खिलाफ एकजुटता दिखाने को कहा। कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना था कि सरकार युवाओं को नौकरी न देकर उनके साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है। इस मौके पर सगीर आलम सिद्दीकी, गौरव पाठक, लक्ष्मण गुप्ता, मोनिस अंसारी, उवैश खां, शानू खां, खालिद हुसैन, जमाल मंसूरी, अब्बास नकवी, हनीफ अल्वी, डॉ जेड खान आदि कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।
samajwadi party pakodas lakhimpur kheri

