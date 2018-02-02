अपना शहर चुनें

डीएम-एसपी शहर में पैदल घूमे, लिया जायजा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,लखीमपुर खीरी Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 06:45 PM IST
शहर में निकलने वाली शिव बारात और त्योहारों को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को डीएम शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह और एसपी डॉ. एस चन्नप्पा ने शहर में पैदल भ्रमण किया और शहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था परखी। इस दौरान व्यापारियों और आम लोगों से भी मुखातिब हुए।
शुक्रवार की दोपहर डीएम शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह और एसपी डॉ. एस चन्नप्पा फोर्स के साथ हमदर्द तिराहा पहुंचे। जहां से सीओ सिटी आरके वर्मा, सदर कोतवाली के एसएसआई केपी गौड़ के साथ शहर में पैदल भ्रमण किया। उन्होंने इस दौरान शहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का भी जायजा लिया। इस दौरान व्यापारियों और आम लोगों से भी मिलें औ्र उनसे बातचीत की। दुकानदारों से सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाने पर जोर दिया। डीएम-एसपी के सड़कों पर फोर्स के साथ घूमे जाने से लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। 
