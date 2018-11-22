शहर चुनें

तालाब के ठेके के बावजूद दूसरे ने पकड़ लीं मछलियां

Bareily Bureau Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 04:35 PM IST
ठेके के बावजूद दूसरे ने पकड़ लीं मछलियां
गोला गोकर्णनाथ। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम बहेरवा निवासी शारदा प्रसाद ने पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को प्रार्थनापत्र भेजकर उसके नाम आवंटित तालाब से दूसरे व्यक्ति पर मछलियां पकड़ने की शिकायत की है।
बहेरबा के शारदा प्रसाद ने अधिकारियों को भेजे प्रार्थनापत्र में कहा है कि वह अनुसूचित जाति का भूमिहीन और निर्धन मजदूरी पेशा मत्स्य पालन करने वाला व्यक्ति है, जिसके नाम ग्राम बजवापुर में एक तालाब का पट्टा तहसील परिसर में हुई नीलामी में 10 वर्षों के लिए किया गया था। जिस पर वह दो वर्षों से निर्धारित शुल्क जमा कर मत्स्य पालन का कार्य भी कर रहा है। इस बीच जमुनाबाद फार्म के एक अधिकारी ने जबरन उसके तालाब की मछलियां पकड़ लीं, जिसमें शारदा प्रसाद को ढाई लाख रुपये का नुकसान हुआ है, जब वह शिकायत करने गया तो मछलियां पकड़ने वाले अधिकारी और उसके रिश्तेदारों ने डरा धमकाकर भगा दिया। पीड़ित ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।

