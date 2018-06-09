शहर चुनें

हांथियों ने रौंदा डेढ एकड़ गन्ना

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 05:43 PM IST
हाथियों ने रौंदा डेढ़ एकड़ गन्ना

सिंगाही। दुधवा नेशनल पार्क से निकले हाथियों ने खेत में लगे डेढ़ एकड़ गन्ने को रौंद दिया। बेलरायां रेंजर ने पीड़ित किसान को मुआवजा देने की बात कही है।
गांव रहीमपुरवा निवासी होलीराम गुप्ता ने बताया कि दुधवा टाइगर रिजर्वजोन के जंगल से सटे डेढ़ एकड़ खेत में गन्ने की फसल थी। गुरुवार रात जंगल से निकले हाथियों के झुंड ने गन्नें की पूरी फसल बर्बाद कर दी। सुबह वह जब खेत पहुंचा तो उसने देखा कि खेत का पूरा गन्ना चौपट हो चुका था। हाथियों के झुंड ने इसके पहले भी कई किसानों की फसल बर्बाद की है। बेलरायां रेंज के रेंजर एमएन सिंह ने बताया कि किसानों की फसल का नुकसान जो भी हाथियों ने किया है। उसका सर्वे कराकर मुआवजा दिलाया जाएगा।
