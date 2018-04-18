शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri ›   बुखार और डायरिया से दो बच्चों की मौत, एक आईसीयू वार्ड रेफर

बुखार और डायरिया से दो बच्चों की मौत, एक आईसीयू वार्ड रेफर

Bareily Bureau Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 10:04 AM IST
बुखार और डायरिया से दो बच्चों की मौत
दोनों बच्चे सोमवार को चिल्ड्रन वार्ड में हुए थे भर्ती
एक बच्चे को एईएस के चलते आईसीयू में किया शिफ्ट
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लखीमपुर खीरी।
बुखार और डायरिया पीड़ित दो बच्चों की इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की रात में चिल्ड्रन वार्ड में मौत हो गई। दोनों बच्चे सोमवार सुबह भर्ती हुए थे। मंगलवार को बुखार पीड़ित तीन बच्चे और भर्ती हुए, जिसमें से एक को एईएस के चलते आईसीयू में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया।
फूलबेहड़ निवासी दिलीप ने डायरिया होने पर अपनी डेढ़ साल की बेटी शिखा और पलिया के गफ्फारनगर निवासी श्याम सुंदर ने बुखार आने पर अपनी छह साल की बेटी शालू को जिला अस्पताल के चिल्ड्रन वाड्र में भर्ती कराया था, जिनकी इलाज के दौरान सोमवार की रात में ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, मंगलवार को हैदराबाद के सकेथू निवासी गुड्डन ने आठ वर्षीय पुत्री अंशिका, पलिया के अजीमपुरवा निवासी कालिका ने तीन वर्षीय पुत्री उर्मिला और शहर के मीरपुर निवासी विजय ने एक साल के पुत्र हरिओम को बुखार आने पर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। इसमें से उर्मिला की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे आईसीयू वार्ड में रेफर कर दिया गया।

