Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kushinagar News ›   More than 200 houses burnt to ashes in separate incidents in Kushinagar

पछुआ हवा ने किया 'घी' का काम: कुशीनगर में आग ने मचाया तांडव, अलग-अलग आगजनी में 200 से अधिक घर जलकर हुए खाक

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कुशीनगर Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 10:32 PM IST
सार

पडरौना कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रायगंज गांव में गुरुवार की दोपहर में गांजा पीते समय चिलम की चिंगारी से आग लग गई। उसमें चार बकरियां जल कर मर गईं।

More than 200 houses burnt to ashes in separate incidents in Kushinagar
सर्वाधिक 80 घर रायगंज में जले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

कुशीनगर में आग का कहर गुरुवार को भी जारी रहा। लीलाधरछपरा में एक महिला और चितहां में एक युवक आग की चपेट में आने से झुलस गया। इस दिन विशुनपुरा क्षेत्र के रायगंज में 80, माघी कोठिलवा में 76 और डूभा में 20 और विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के शाहपुर उचकी पट्टी में 10 घर जल गए। 

आगलगी की घटनाओं में अग्निपीड़ितों का पूरा सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गया। पछुआ हवा के चलते आग पर बड़ी मुश्किल से काबू पाया जा सका। अफसरों और नेताओं ने अग्नि पीड़ितों से मिलकर ढांढस बंधाया। आगलगी से अपनी गृहस्थी का सबकुछ खो चुके अग्निपीड़ितों के सामने तेज धूप और इस भीषण गर्मी में सिर छुपाना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

गांजा के चिलम से लगी आग, 80 झोपड़ियां जलीं
पडरौना कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रायगंज गांव में गुरुवार की दोपहर में गांजा पीते समय चिलम की चिंगारी से आग लग गई। उसमें चार बकरियां जल कर मर गईं। 80 आवासीय गैर आवासीय झोपड़ियां जल गईं। उसमें रखा पूरा सामान भी जलकर नष्ट हो गया। चार रसोई गैस सिलेंडर भी फट गए। अग्निशमन दस्ता और ग्रामीणों के प्रयास से दो घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। 

बताया जा रहा है कि पडरौना कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रायगंज गांव में दोपहर लगभग 11 बजे गांव के पश्चिम तरफ कुछ लोगों ने गांजा पीकर आग सहित चिलम फेंक दिया था। इससे आग पकड़ लिया। जब तक लोग कुछ समझ पाते, गुड्डू, रियासत, मुन्ना, बलदेव, धनंजय, विजय, परदेशी, उमा सहित 80 लोगों की झोंपड़ियों में आग पकड़ लिया। इनके घर धू धूकर जलने लगे। इस गांव के रविंदर के घर एक दिन पहले ही शादी के बाद बहू विदा होकर आई थी। उसका पूरा सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गया। शंभू की चार बकरियां जलकर मर गईं। आग लगने के साथ ही पछुआ हवा तेज हो गई और आग गांव से पूरब मुख्य पश्चिमी गंडक नहर पार कर दांदोपुर गांव के खेत तक पहुंच गई। वहां के लोगों ने सक्रियता दिखाई और पंपसेट एवं खेत की जुताई कर आग को दांदोपुर गांव में जाने से रोक दिया। सूचना पर मयफोर्स पहुंचे पडरौना के कोतवाल राजप्रकाश सिंह ने आग बुझाने में ग्रामीणों का सहयोग किया।

गैस सिलेंडर फटने से लीलाधर छपरा में हुआ भारी नुकसान
नेबुआ नौरंगिया थाना क्षेत्र के लीलाधर छपरा गांव में गुरुवार की सुबह अज्ञात कारणों से भीषण आग लग गई। इसी दौरान रसोई गैस सिलेंडर फटने से आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। इसमें एक बाइक और चारा काटने वाली मशीन जल गई। आग लगने के बाद थोड़ी ही देर में हाईवे के दोनों तरफ आग से घर और गन्ने के पत्ते जलने लगे। आग में एक बुजुर्ग महिला झुलस गई। उसे ग्रामीणों की मदद से अस्पताल भेजवाया गया। ग्रामीणों की मदद से ही कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया, लेकिन अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी एक घंटा बाद मौके पहुंच सकी। नेबुआ नौरंगिया थाना क्षेत्र के गांव लीलाधर छपरा में गुरुवार को सुबह अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। इस दौरान दौरान सिलेंडर भी फट गया। इसमें 70 वर्षीय महिला और होमगार्ड किशोर प्रसाद की मां बसंती झुलस गईं। उनका इलाज कोटवा स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चल रहा है। आग लगने के बाद करीब एक घंटा तक अफरा तफरी मची रही। आग से राजकुमार, संतोष, बिंदु, किशोर सहित अन्य लोगों का घर जलकर नष्ट हो गया।

डूभा में आग लगने से 30 झोपड़ियां जलीं
तमकुहीराज थाना क्षेत्र के डूभा गांव में अज्ञात कारणों से लगी आग से करीब 20 झोपड़ियां जलकर राख हो गईं। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से करीब एक घंटा की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। जानकारी के अनुसार क्षेत्र के डूभा गांव में दोपहर अज्ञात कारणों से लगी आग में इस गांव के सुनील कुशवाहा, गोरख कुशवाहा, मुंशी कुशवाहा, धर्मेंद्र, बड़ेलाल, चंद्रशेखर, लल्लन कुमार, रामचंद्र, भरत, विनोद, हीरालाल, संजय व जितेंद्र कुशवाहा आदि की करीब 20 झोपड़ियां व उसमें रखी पांच साइकिलें, धान, गेहूं, कपड़े आदि जल गए। मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। मौके पर पहुंची राजस्व विभाग की टीम आगलगी से हुई क्षति का आंकलन कर रही थी।

दोपहर में मछली बनाते समय लगी आग में 76 घर जले
जटहां बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के माघी कोठिलवा गांव के मुर्गहवा टोला में दोपहर करीब एक बजे अवधेश चौहान के घर में आग लग गई। घरवाले चूल्हे पर मछली बना रहे थे। इस आगलगी में 76 घर जल गए।

आग लगने की सूचना पर पूरे गांव में अफरा तफरी मच गई। लोग इधर उधर भागने लगे। हवा इतनी तेज तेज थी कि कोई भी आग बुझाने की कोशिश नहीं कर पा रहा था। करीब एक घंटा तक आग से पूरा टोला जलता रहा। सूचना पर पहुंची अग्निशमन विभाग की गाड़ी और आग को बुझाना शुरू किए। आगलगी की सूचना पर पूर्व केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री आरपीएन सिंह, सदर विधायक मनीष जायसवाल और एसडीएम महात्मा सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे थे। 

आगलगी में 10 पक्के मकान भी जले हैं। 12 से अधिक बकरियां, एक भैंस और उसका एक बछड़ा जला है। इस आगलगी में विजयी चौहान, सरोज, इंद्रदेव, लालपहाड़ी, अलगू, मिथुन, गोरख, मीना, फुलेना, बेलास, सुब्बा, संतोष, मैनेजर, अनिल, राधाकिशुन, प्रेम, चन्नर, सरवन, जितेंद्र, रामआश्रय, बाबूलाल, राधेश्याम, शंभू, दुखी, नंदलाल, तुलसी, रामजस, राम केवल समते 76 घर जल गए हैं। इस आगलगी में फुलेना की आठ बकरियां भी जलकर मर गई। इसके अलावा साइकिल, बाइक, अनाज, कपड़े, गहने, नकद रुपए समेत सबकुछ जलकर राख हो गया।

शाहपुर उचकीपट्टी में 10 लोगों के घर जले
विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के शाहपुर उचकीपट्टी की मुसहर टोली में दिन में करीब एक बजे चूल्हे की चिनगारी से आग लग गई। इसमें 10 लोगों के घर जल गए। उसमें बंधी चार बकरियां एवं एक भैंस जल गई। एक महिला और दो बच्चे आग में घिर गए थे, जिन्हें खिड़की तोड़कर बाहर निकाला गया। इस तरह तीनों की जान बची।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सुखल के घर खाना बनाने के बाद चूल्हे की आग नहीं बुझाई गई थी। घर में ताला बंद कर परिवार के लोग कहीं चले गए थे। पछुवा हवा के तेज झोंके के कारण चूल्हे से चिनगारी निकलकर झोपड़ी में पकड़ लिया, जिससे आग लग गई। जब तक लोग आग पर काबू पाएं कमल, रामप्रवेश, इंदू, मनु, लक्ष्मण, जवाहर आदि के घर में आग पकड़ लिया और जलने लगा। वहीं मनु की पत्नी रंभा और दो मासूम बच्चे सिन्की और अजीत आग के चलते घर में घिर गए। महिला ने खिड़की के रास्ते हाथ बाहर निकाल कर मदद की गुहार लगाई। तब लोगों ने देखा और खिड़की तोड़कर तीनों की जान बचाई। आग में लक्ष्मण की भैंस एवं इंदू की दो बकरियां, मनु की दो बकरियां जल गईं।

बच्चों की तड़प देख कर मां कभी साड़ी से ढकती तो कभी बिस्तर से
शाहपुर उचकीपट्टी में आग में बच्चों के साथ घिरी रंभा कभी साड़ी से तो कभी बिस्तर से ढक रही थी। बच्चों को बचाते बचाते मां की साड़ी में आग तक पकड़ लिया। फिर भी हिम्मत नहीं हारी। खिड़की से हाथ हिलाकर मदद मांग कर जान बचाई।

शाहपुर उचकीपट्टी में जब आग लगी तो रंभा अपने दो मासूम बच्चों सिंकी और अजीत के साथ सो रही थी। बरामदा में रखा सामान जल रहा था। पीछे कमरे में घिर गई थी। आग की गर्माहट से बच्चे चिल्ला रहे थे। ज्यों ही रंभा बच्चों को बचाने के लिए फाटक खोली, कमरे में भी आग पकड़ लिया। रंभा बच्चों के साथ चिल्लाने लगी, लेकिन आग इतनी तेज थी कि कोई सुन नहीं रहा था। रंभा कभी बच्चों को अपने आंचल से ढक रही थी तो कभी बिस्तर ओढ़ा रही थी। रंभा की साड़ी में आग पकड़ लिया। साड़ी निकालकर फेंक दिया। खिड़की के रास्ते कागज बाहर फेंकी। फिर खिड़की में कैसे कैसे हाथ फंसा कर इशारा किया। तब लोगों ने देखा औऱ खिड़की तोड़कर तीनों को बाहर निकाला।

खैरेटवा में लगी आग, ग्रामीणों ने दिखाई तत्परता
कप्तानगंज थाना क्षेत्र के खैरेटवा गांव में भी आग लग गई। इससे लल्लन यादव का डेढ़ बीघा गेहूं की फसल, जयराम पांडेय का एक बीघा और सुदर्शन प्रजापति का 15 कट्ठा गेहूं की खड़ी फसल जलकर राख हो गई। अग्निशमन दस्ते ने पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed