Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kushinagar News ›   Father kept waiting for an ambulance by keeping his sick son on his shoulder in Kushinagar

मानवता शर्मशार: कुशीनगर में बीमार बेटे को कंधे पर रखकर एंबुलेंस का इंतजार करता रहा पिता, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कुशीनगर Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Tue, 25 Jul 2023 10:54 PM IST
सार

लोगों की खराब सेहत को सुधारने के लिए करोड़ों रुपये खर्च कर सीएचसी का निर्माण हुआ है। लाखों रुपये डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों को वेतन मिल रहा है, लेकिन बीमार लोगों का इलाज करने से डॉक्टर परहेज कर रहे हैं। 

Father kept waiting for an ambulance by keeping his sick son on his shoulder in Kushinagar
बेटे को गोद में लिए खड़ा पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

कुशीनगर जिला अस्पताल रेफर किए गए बीमार किशोर को बेड से स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ने उठा दिया। एंबुलेंस आने तक पिता को अपने बेटे को कंधे पर रखना पड़ा। एंबुलेंस तक ले जाने के लिए स्ट्रेचर भी नहीं दिया गया। मानवता को शर्मशार करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

कुबेरस्थान निवासी 13 वर्षीय पुनीत प्रजापति अमरवा बुजुर्ग गांव निवासी अपने नाना उमेश प्रजापति के घर रहकर पढ़ता है। मंगलवार को अपने स्कूल गया था, जहां अचानक उसकी तबियत बिगड़ गई। घरवाले उसे तमकुहीराज सीएचसी ले गए। दो घंटे इलाज के बाद आराम नहीं मिला तो डॉक्टर ने जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। इसके बाद स्वास्थ्यकर्मी पुनीत को बेड से उतार दिया और चादर मोड़कर रख दिया। तक तक वार्ड में कंधे पर बेटे को लेकर पिता धर्मेंद्र खड़ा रहा। 

करीब 20 मिनट बाद एंबुलेंस आई तो वार्ड से एंबुलेंस तक ले जाने के लिए स्ट्रेचर तक नहीं मुहैया कराया गया। मजबूरी में बेटे को कंधे पर लेकर एंबुलेंस तक जाना पड़ा। जिला अस्पताल के आईसीयू में पुनीत भर्ती है। उसकी तबियत गंभीर बनी हुई है। सांस लेने में उसे परेशानी हो रही है। धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि तमकुहीराज सीएचसी के कर्मचारियों के पास मानवता नाम की कोई चीज नहीं है। घर जाने और जिम्मेदारियों से छुटकारा मिलने की जल्द में वह अपने कर्तव्यों का सही तरीके से पालन भी नहीं कर रहे हैं। आज मेरे साथ जैसा व्यवहार किया गया। उसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए कम है। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो खुद की कमी छिपाने में स्वास्थ्य महकमा जुट गया। 

आज अस्पताल पर गर्भवती महिलाओं की भीड़ थी। इसलिए दिक्कतें आईं। अस्पताल में दो रास्ता है। कंफ्यूजन के चलते दूसरे गेट पर पिता अपने बेटे को लेकर चला गया। बेड से मरीज को उठाने की जानकारी नहीं है। इसकी जांच करा ली जाएगी। -डॉ. अमित राय, अधीक्षक, सीएचसी तमकुहीराज

रेफरल अस्पताल बन गया तमकुहीराज सीएचसी
सीएचसी पर आने वाले मरीजों को गंभीर बताकर तत्काल जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया जाता है। लोगों का आरोप है कि जानबूझकर डॉक्टर ऐसा करते हैं। क्योंकि जिला अस्पताल जाने वाले कई मरीजों को डॉक्टर जामान्य बताते हैं और दवा देकर छोड़ देते हैं।

लोगों की खराब सेहत को सुधारने के लिए करोड़ों रुपये खर्च कर सीएचसी का निर्माण हुआ है। लाखों रुपये डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों को वेतन मिल रहा है, लेकिन बीमार लोगों का इलाज करने से डॉक्टर परहेज कर रहे हैं। दिन में सिर्फ ओपीडी करते हैं और शाम होते ही गोरखपुर और कुशीनगर चले जाते हैं। आवास होने के बावजूद रात को नहीं रुकते हैं। इसकी वजह से इमरजेंसी में आने वाले मरीजों को फार्मासिस्ट और वार्ड वॉय को ही इलाज करना पड़ता है। इसकी शिकायत कई बार उच्चाधिकारियों से लोगों ने की। इसके बावजूद डॉक्टर अपनी आदत से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। लोगों ने रात में डॉक्टरों के ठहराव और इमरजेंसी कक्ष में डॉक्टरों की मौजूदगी अनिवार्य करने की मांग की है।

अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं बदहाल हैं। कई बार इसकी शिकायत सीएचसी अधीक्षक से की जा चुकी है। अगर व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरी तो इसके खिलाफ व्यापार मंडल के पदाधिकारियों के साथ प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। प्रदेश स्तर पर भी इसका विरोध होगा। - संजय सिंह पटेल, प्रदेश मंत्री, व्यापार मंडल

अस्पताल से अक्सर मरीजों रेफर कर दिया जाता है। डॉक्टर जानबूझकर इलाज नहीं करना चाहते हैं। अगर लोगों का सही इलाज नहीं होगा तो लाखों रुपये डॉक्टरों को देने का क्या फायदा। सीएमओ को इसका संज्ञान लेना चाहिए। - धर्मेंद्र मद्धेशिया, अध्यक्ष व्यापार मंडल, तमकुहीराज

मरीजों को यहां से रेफर करने की बात कोई नई नहीं है। कई बार मरीज तड़पते रहते हैं और सुविधा न होने के नाम पर उनको रेफर कर दिया जाता है। प्राथमिक उपचार भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी करने से परहेज करते हैं। - मनोज सिंह, समाजसेवी

सीएचसी में डॉक्टर मनमानी करते हैं। सादी पर्ची पर बाहर की दवाएं लिखी जाती हैं। सामान्य मरीजों को रात में गंभीर बताकर रेफर कर दिया जाता है। ताकि चैन की नींद रात में सो सकें। फिर इतने बड़े अस्पताल का मतलब ही क्या है। - रेयाज अहमद, व्यापारी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now