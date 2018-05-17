शहर चुनें

Kushinagar ›   बांस के पोल के सहारे हो रही बिजली आपूर्ति

बांस के पोल के सहारे हो रही बिजली आपूर्ति

Thu, 17 May 2018 11:53 PM IST
मथौली बाजार (कुशीनगर)। क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में बांस के खंभों व केबिल के सहारे बिजली आपूर्ति दी जा रही है। बारिश या तेज आंधी आने पर बांस के खंभे तार सहित सड़क पर गिर जाते हैं। इसकी वजह से लोग हादसों की आशंका से सहमे रहते हैं।
गंभीरपुर गांव में कप्तानगंज-सिकटा मार्ग के किनारे कई जगह बांस के खंभों पर केबिल लगाकर बिजली आपूर्ति दी गई है। तेज आंधी-बारिश में बांस का खंभा व तार टूट जाता है। सड़क पर तार गिरने की वजह से आवागमन प्रभावित हो जाता है। जब तक तार-पोल ठीक नहीं होता, लोगों को हादसे की चिंता बनी रहती है। ग्राम प्रधान पशुपति सिंह से लोगों ने शिकायत की तो उन्होंने बिजली निगम के अफसरों को पत्र भेजा। मगर इस पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।
इसी तरह लोहेपार चौराहे पर लगभग 300 मीटर दूर तक बांस के खंभे के सहारे बिजली आपूर्ति दी जा रही है। सिरसिया गांव मे भी बांस के खम्भे और केबिल लगाकर लोगों को कनेक्शन दिया गया है।
इस संबंध में हाटा के विद्युत विभाग के एसडीओ का कहना है कि नियमानुसार बांस के खंभों के सहारे विद्युत सप्लाई नहीं दी जाती है। इन प्रकरणों की जांच कराकर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

