Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   unnao misdeed victim admit in hospital after car accident

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा की पैरोल को लेकर धरने पर बैठा परिवार

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 10:51 AM IST
धरने पर बैठा परिवार
धरने पर बैठा परिवार
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। लखनऊ के ट्रामा सेंटर में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। सुरक्षा कारणों को देखते हुए भारी मात्रा में पुलिस बल की तैनाती भी कई गई है। परिवार जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा को पैरोल दिए जाने की मांग पर अड़ा है।
 
वहीं, मंगलवार को पीड़ित परिवार ट्रामा सेंटर के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गया। पीड़ित परिवार की मांग है कि जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा को पैरोल दी जाए। साथ ही परिवार का कहना है कि जल्द से जल्द आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर कार्रवाई की जाए। परिवार के सदस्यों का कहना है कि मांग न पूरी होने तक वह धरने पर बैठे रहेंगे। मौके पर ट्रामा सेंटर प्रशासन के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी भी परिवार को मनाने में जुटे हैं।
