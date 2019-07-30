उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा की पैरोल को लेकर धरने पर बैठा परिवार

Lucknow: Family of Unnao rape victim sitting on protest outside King George's Medical University trauma center, where the victim is being treated. Family says, "Kuldeep Sengar should be punished as soon as possible & Mahesh Singh (uncle of victim) should be released from jail," pic.twitter.com/PI5NpetkKd— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुलायम सिंह यादव की रविवार देर रात अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई। जिसके बाद उन्हें फौरन सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मुलायम सिंह यादव को अचानक सीने में दर्द उठने की शिकायत हुई।
29 जुलाई 2019