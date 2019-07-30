उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा की पैरोल को लेकर धरने पर बैठा परिवार

भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। लखनऊ के ट्रामा सेंटर में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। सुरक्षा कारणों को देखते हुए भारी मात्रा में पुलिस बल की तैनाती भी कई गई है। परिवार जेल में बंद पीड़िता के चाचा को पैरोल दिए जाने की मांग पर अड़ा है।

Lucknow: Family of Unnao rape victim sitting on protest outside King George's Medical University trauma center, where the victim is being treated. Family says, "Kuldeep Sengar should be punished as soon as possible & Mahesh Singh (uncle of victim) should be released from jail," pic.twitter.com/PI5NpetkKd