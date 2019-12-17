शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › Unnao kuldeep sengar misdeed case made headlines many times across the country

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: कई बार देश भर की सुर्खियां बना यह मामला, 20 महीनों में आए नए-नए मोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 02:53 PM IST
उन्नाव विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में पीड़िता से दुष्कर्म और उसके पिता की मौत के बाद सुर्खियों में आए विधायक प्रकरण में 20 महीनों में कई ऐसे मोड़ आए जब मामला राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सुर्खियों में रहा। बीते साल 4 अप्रैल 2018 को दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता की पिटाई और मौत होने के बाद विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई।

वहीं विधायक के भाई अतुल सेंगर के खिलाफ पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई। पीड़िता के पिता पर आर्म्स एक्ट की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने वाले व्यक्ति के 28 अप्रैल 2017 को अचानक लापता होने से मामले ने तूल पकड़ा।
kuldeep sengar makhi भाजपा विधायक विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर kuldeep sengar news kuldeep sengar mla unnao kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao breaking news up news
