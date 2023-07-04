Notifications

Kanpur News

UP: ATS के हत्थे चढ़ा संदिग्ध आतंकी, स्लाटर हाउस में भी कर चुका है काम, CO बोले- श्रमिकों का सत्यापन होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:26 AM IST
सार

Unnao Crime: एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़ा संदिग्ध आतंकी उन्नाव के स्लाटर हाउस में भी काम कर चुका है। इसी साल फरवरी से मार्च तक रहा तैनात है। वहीं, गिरफ्तारी की जानकारी होने पर साथ काम कर चुके फैक्टरी कर्मी हैरान हैं।

Suspected terrorist arrested by UP ATS, has also worked in Unnao Slaughter House, CO said workers will be veri
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI

विस्तार
यूपी एटीएस ने आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़े रिजवान खान नाम के जिस आतंकी को बिहार प्रांत से गिरफ्तार किया है। वह उन्नाव के एक स्लाटर हाउस में दो महीने काम कर चुका है। वह प्राईवेट राजपूत सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी के माध्यम से यहां आया था। इसके बाद में एजेंसी ने उसे बिहार प्रांत भेज दिया था।


उसके आतंकी गतिविधियों में लिप्त होने की जानकारी से फैक्टरी कर्मी भी हैरान हैं। यूपी एटीएस ने बिहार प्रांत के स्लाटर हाउस से जिस रिजवान खान नाम के आतंकी को गिरफ्तार किया है वह इसी साल वर्ष 2023 में फरवरी और मार्च में दही चौकी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित इंडाग्रो फूड्स में भी काम कर चुका है।

फैक्टरी ने जिस राजपूत सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी के माध्यम से बीस सुरक्षा कर्मी लिए थे उनमें रिजवान भी शामिल था। हालांकि दो महीने बाद ही एजेंसी ने उसे यहां से हटाकर बिहार भेज दिया था। रविवार को उसकी गिरफ्तारी की जानकारी होने पर साथ काम कर चुके फैक्टरी के कर्मचारी हैरान हैं।

मोबाइल पर ही रहता था व्यस्त
कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि वह काफी शांत रहता था और खाली समय होने पर मोबाइल पर ही व्यस्त रहता था। वह कभी-कभी काफी गुस्से में भी दिखता था, लेकिन इसकी वजह कभी किसी को नहीं बताई। हमें विश्वास नहीं हो रहा कि सीधा-सादा दिखने वाला इंसान इतने खतरनाक मंसूबों वाला भी हो सकता है।

संदिग्ध फैक्टरी का कर्मचारी नहीं था
वहीं, फैक्टरी प्रबंधन से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि कंपनी, सुरक्षा कर्मियों और श्रमिकों को निजी एजेंसी के माध्यम से एक निश्चित समय के अनुबंध पर लेती है। पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध फैक्टरी का कर्मचारी नहीं था। सीओ सिटी आशुतोष कुमार ने बताया कि अभी तक एटीएस ने कोई जानकारी साझा की है।

श्रमिकों का सत्यापन कराया जाएगा
ना ही इसकी लिखित जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि फैक्टरियों में काम करने वाले श्रमिकों का स्थानीय थाना पुलिस के माध्यम से सत्यापन कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की किसी को भी किराए पर रखने से पहले स्थानीय थाना या कोतवाली को सूचना जरूर दें और सत्यापन होने के बाद ही किराए पर रखें।

आतंकियों और रोहिंग्या से पहले भी कई बार जुड़ चुके हैं जिले के तार
यह पहला मौका नहीं है, जब किसी आतंकी के साथ उन्नाव का नाम जुड़ा है। इससे पहले भी कई बार आतंकी और रोहिंग्या यहां अपनी पहचान छिपाकर शरण ले चुके हैं। हालत यह है कि शहर और औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में एसटीएफ और एनआईए पूर्व में कई ऐसे लोगों को भी दबोच चुकी है।

राजधानी व महानगर के बीच का स्थान, छिपना आसान
राजधानी लखनऊ और महानगर कानपुर के बीच बसे उन्नाव में छिपने के लिए कई सुरक्षित ठिकाने होने से आतंकियों के लिए भी पनाहगाह साबित हो चुका है। मार्च 2017 में भोपाल में ट्रेन में विस्फोट के बाद एटीएस ने लखनऊ के ठाकुरगंज में जिस आतंकी सैफुल्ला को एनकाउंटर में मारा था।

एनआईए टीम ने मस्जिदों में की थी जांच
वह किला और स्टेशन रोड स्थित मस्जिद में जायरीन बनकर महीनों रुका था। एनआईए (नेशनल इनवेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी) कानपुर के गौस मोहम्मद और फैसल को गिरफ्तार किया तब इसका खुलासा हुआ था। 28 मार्च 2017 को एनआईए टीम ने शहर की दोनों मस्जिदों में जाकर जांच भी की थी।

पूर्व में पकड़े गए आतंकी संगठनों से जुड़े शातिर
  • फरवरी 2018 में स्लाटर हाउस में काम कर रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों को एटीएस ने पकड़ा था।
  • अप्रैल 2017 पंजाब में गिरफ्तार आतंकी जीशान उर्फ गाजी बाबा आसीवन के रसूलाबाद का मूल निवासी था
  • मार्च 2017 को लखनऊ में एटीएस के एनकाउंटर में मारा गया आतंकी सैफुल्ला साथियों के साथ स्टेशन रोड व किला स्थिज मस्जिद में जरायीन के रूप में महीनों रुका था।
  • फरवरी 2012 को दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने सात महीने से बांगरऊ के मदारनगर स्थित एक मदरसे में मौलवी बनकर रह रहे बशीर हसन नाम के एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया था।
  • 2008 में जौनपुर में विस्फोट की घटना में शामिल नूर आलम ने दही चौकी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में एक बंद फैक्ट्री के पीछे विस्फोटक छिपाकर रखा था। उन्नाव स्पेशल कोर्ट ने नूर आलम उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई थी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

