{"_id":"5ad474b04f1c1b85028b4df5","slug":"story-about-social-worker-mahesh-chandra-tripathi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मिलिए उस शख्स से जिसका जीवन समर्पित है बेजुबानों और इंसानों की सेवा के लिए
गौरव शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 03:54 PM IST
इस मतलबी दुनिया में कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिनका जीवन दूसरों की सेवा के लिए समर्पित है। ऐसे लोग खुद को कभी सामने नहीं लाना चाहते, बस चुपचाप अपना काम करते रहते हैं। आज हम आपको कानपुर शहर की एक ऐसी शख्सियत के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनका पूरा दिन बेजुबानों और इंसानों की सेवा में निकल जाता है। इनका नाम है महेश चंद्र त्रिपाठी। पेशे से महेश एक उद्यमी हैं और सेना के लिए उत्पादों की सप्लाई करते हैं।
