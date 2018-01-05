बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS:'...उन्ने कही थी जो चाहो करि लो, तो लेओ हम आ गए थाने पापा की शिकायत करने'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 04:25 PM IST
'मेरा नाम ओम नारायण गुप्ता है मेरे पापा अमर नाथ गुप्ता मुझे नुमाइश नहीं ले जा रहे। जब मैने पापा से पूछा कि ऐसा क्यों किया तो उन्ने हमको मारा। अभी पापा सुबेरे आए बोले कहीं नहीं जाना। मेरे फ्रेंड माधव, तनु सभी नुमाइश घूम आए हैं। उन्ने (पापा ने) कही थी जो कर पाओ वो कर लेओ जाके। अब हम उनकी शिकायत करने थाने आ गए।
