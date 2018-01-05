बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: जब इस महिला महापौर ने कर दी सबकी बोलती बंद, कहा ‘मैं इतनी सक्षम हूं कि...
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 12:57 PM IST
कानपुर के लैंडमार्क होटल में हुई कार्यशाला के समापन से पहले सवाल जवाब सत्र हुआ। पांच पार्षदों के सवालों के बाद कमल शुक्ल बेबी जेएनएनयूआरएम में हुए भ्रष्टाचार का मामला उठाने लगे तभी पार्षद उन्हें रोकने के लिए नजदीक पहुंच गए। बेबी की उनसे कहासुनी हुई। इसके बाद महापौर पार्षदों के सवालों का जवाब देने स्टेज पहुंची। महापौर ने महिला पार्षदों की तरफ इशारा करते हुए कहा कि वे शांति से बैठी हैं, जबकि पुरुष पार्षद लड़े जा रहे हैं। सारे पार्षद मेरे बच्चे हैं।
