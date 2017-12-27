बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bdy Spcl: जब 'बॉडीगार्ड' ने कर दिया 'बड़ा बवाल', कोर्ट तक पहुंच गया मारपीट का मामला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Kanpur
›
salman khan birthday special
{"_id":"5a435a574f1c1b4e718bb85b","slug":"salman-khan-birthday-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bdy Spcl: \u091c\u092c '\u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932', \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:37 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान आज 52 साल के हो गए। 27 दिसंबर 1965 को मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में जन्मे सलमान खान की जिंदगी भी उनकी फिल्मों की तरह ही रोचक है। विवादों से उनका पूराना कनेक्शन रहा है। सलमान का पूरा नाम अब्दुल रशीद सलीम सलमान खान है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a435f3b4f1c1b686a8bc181","slug":"in-new-year-2018-horoscope-maa-laxmi-good-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092b\u0932 2018: \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a410c5b4f1c1b35338b4bb4","slug":"in-new-year-2018-horoscope-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!