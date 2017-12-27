Download App
Bdy Spcl: जब 'बॉडीगार्ड' ने कर दिया 'बड़ा बवाल', कोर्ट तक पहुंच गया मारपीट का मामला

गौरव शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:37 PM IST
salman khan birthday special

बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान आज 52 साल के हो गए। 27 दिसंबर 1965 को मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में जन्मे सलमान खान की जिंदगी भी उनकी फिल्मों की तरह ही रोचक है। विवादों से उनका पूराना कनेक्शन रहा है। सलमान का पूरा नाम अब्दुल रशीद सलीम सलमान खान है।
 

