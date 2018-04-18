बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad762174f1c1b46098b54ab","slug":"rape-victim-uncle-says-about-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0905\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उन्नाव रेप कांड: रेप पीड़िता के चाचा ने सीबीअाई काे सुनाया अपना दर्द, विधायक पर लगाए अाराेप
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 09:03 PM IST
उन्नाव रेप कांड में रेप पीड़िता के चाचा ने बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर कई गंभीर अाराेप लगाए हैं। किशोरी के चाचा ने बताया विधायक ने मुकदमे में सुलह का दबाव बनाने के लिए एक दरोगा को दिल्ली भेजकर उसे पिटवाया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad762174f1c1b46098b54ab","slug":"rape-victim-uncle-says-about-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0905\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad762174f1c1b46098b54ab","slug":"rape-victim-uncle-says-about-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0905\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad762174f1c1b46098b54ab","slug":"rape-victim-uncle-says-about-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0905\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad762174f1c1b46098b54ab","slug":"rape-victim-uncle-says-about-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u0947\u092a \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0905\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.