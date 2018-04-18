शहर चुनें

उन्नाव रेप कांड: रेप पीड़िता के चाचा ने सीबीअाई काे सुनाया अपना दर्द, विधायक पर लगाए अाराेप 

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 09:03 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
1 of 4
उन्नाव रेप कांड में रेप पीड़िता के चाचा ने बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर कई गंभीर अाराेप लगाए हैं। किशोरी के चाचा ने बताया विधायक ने मुकदमे में सुलह का दबाव बनाने के लिए एक दरोगा को दिल्ली भेजकर उसे पिटवाया था।


 
