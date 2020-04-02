शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   people who returned after joined Nizamuddin Markaz creating ruckus

यूपी: निजामुद्दीन मरकज में शामिल होकर लौटे लोगों के पहुंचने से मचा हड़कंप, हरदोई में 14 पर रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 11:35 AM IST
निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे
1 of 4
निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे - फोटो : amar ujala
दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन मरकज जलसे में शामिल होने के बाद देश के हर कोने में लोग लौट रहे हैं। मरकज में शामिल लोगों के मिलने से प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। कई जिलों में मरकज में शामिल होकर लौटे जामतियों को जांच के बाद आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। वहीं कानपुर में 8 जमातियों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद अब हरदोई में 14 जमातियों के खिलाफ भी रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। 

हरदोई कस्बा व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से तेरह जमाती दिल्ली मरकज में शामिल हुए थे। इनकी पहचान के बाद सभी को आईसोलेशन के लिए भेजा गया है। मरकज में हुए जलसे में शामिल देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों के काफी लोगों में कोविड- 19 के पाॅजीटिव आने के बाद देश भर में मरकज जलसे में शामिल होने वालों की तलाश कर इनकी स्क्रीनिंग कर आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है।

 
निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे
निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे - फोटो : amar ujala
देश के कोने कोने में लाैट रहे है जमाती
देश के कोने कोने में लाैट रहे है जमाती - फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोगों की जांच के लिए पहुंचे डॉक्टर
तब्लीगी जमात के लोगों की जांच के लिए पहुंचे डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग हैलट लाए गए
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग हैलट लाए गए - फोटो : amar ujala
