यूपी: निजामुद्दीन मरकज में शामिल होकर लौटे लोगों के पहुंचने से मचा हड़कंप, हरदोई में 14 पर रिपोर्ट

{"_id":"5e857cf58ebc3e75e205fb68","slug":"people-who-returned-after-joined-nizamuddin-markaz-creating-ruckus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093e\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0930\u0915\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 14 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे
- फोटो : amar ujala
देश के कोने कोने में लाैट रहे है जमाती
- फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोगों की जांच के लिए पहुंचे डॉक्टर
- फोटो : amar ujala
तब्लीगी जमात के लोग हैलट लाए गए
- फोटो : amar ujala