I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him(Kuldeep Sengar).Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge: BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh #Unnao pic.twitter.com/NjXCOpOHG4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018
National Commission for Women issues notice to BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh over his comment on #Unnao rape case. He had said, 'I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children.' (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OyeZqv9BDZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
मध्य प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष नंद कुमार सिंह चौहान ने कठुआ में मासूम बच्ची के साथ हुए गैंगरेप मामले में बृहस्पतिवार को बेतुका बयान दिया है।
12 अप्रैल 2018