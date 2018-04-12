शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   National Commission for Women issues notice to BJP MLA Surendra Singh

KULDEEP SENGAR के बचाव में विवादित बयान देने वाले 'इस विधायक को नोटिस'

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 09:29 PM IST
आरोपी विधायक, विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह
आरोपी विधायक, विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : ANI
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने बलिया की बैरिया विधानसभा सीट से बीजेपी विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह को नोटिस जारी कर दी है। आपको बता दें कि इस विधायक ने उन्नाव जिले की बांगरमऊ विधानसभा सीट से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर लगे दुष्कर्मे के आरोप के बचाव में मनोविज्ञान का हवाला देते हुए बेतुका बयान दिया था। इस विधायक ने कहा था कि "मैं मनोवैज्ञानिक दृष्टि से बोल रहा हूं, कोई भी 3 बच्चों की मां से बलात्कार नहीं कर सकता है यह संभव नहीं है, यह उनके (कुलदीप सेंगर) खिलाफ एक साजिश है । हो सकता है कि उनके पिता (पीडिता के पिता) को कुछ लोगों ने पीटा, लेकिन मैं बलात्कार के आरोपों पर विश्वास करने से इंकार करता हूं।"

I am speaking from psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of 3 children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him(Kuldeep Sengar).Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge: BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh #Unnao pic.twitter.com/NjXCOpOHG4

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018
विधायक के विवादित बयान का संज्ञान लेते हुए राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने सुरेंद्र सिंह को नोटिस जारी किया है।




 
