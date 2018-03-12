शहर चुनें

सपा छोड़ नरेश ने थामा भाजपा का दामन, इस अनदेखी को बताया वजह

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 06:07 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : ANI
समाजवादी पार्टी में अहम स्थान रखने वाले नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया। दिल्ली में भाजपा ज्वाइन किए जाने की सूचना आते ही जिले में उनके समर्थकों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई।
जगह जगह मिठाईयां बांटी गई तो कई जगहों पर आतिशबाजी छुड़ा खुशी का  इजहार किया गया। 
 


नरेश ने भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद कहा कि- फिल्मों में नाचने वालों के लिए मेरा टिकट काटा गया।
