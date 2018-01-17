बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5ef7534f1c1b6e268b4d5b","slug":"muslims-reaction-to-the-decision-to-stop-haj-subsidy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u091c \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u090f\u0902- '\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हज सब्सिडी पर प्रतिक्रियाएं- 'सरकार को सिर्फ मुस्लिमाें को टारगेट बनाना है...'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:47 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हज सब्सिडी खत्म करने के मामले में यूपी में कानपुर के मुस्लिम बुद्धिजीवियों का कहना है कि उनके इस फैसले से बहुत ज्यादा फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा, लेकिन इससे सरकार की नीयत पता चलता है। मुस्लिम समाज ने इस मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।
