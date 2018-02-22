शहर चुनें

कैंची न मिलने पर आगबबूला हुए सांसद जोशी, अधिकारियों को जमकर लताड़ा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 03:32 PM IST
.Murli Manohar Joshi scolds official
सांसद मुरली मनोहर जोशी - फोटो : ANI
कानपुर कलक्ट्रेट में विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा और सोलर पैनल के उद्घाटन के दौरान सांसद मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने अधिकारियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई। सांसद मुरली मनोहर जोशी 24 फरवरी तक कानपुर शहर में विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा करेंगे।  गुरुवार को कानपुर के कलेक्ट्रेट में सोलर लाइट का लोकार्पण करने के लिए सांसद मुरली मनोहर जोशी पहुंचे। लेकिन वहां पर फीता काटने के लिए कैंची ही नहीं थी। अधिकारियों के इस गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैये को देखकर सांसद आग बबूला गए। उन्होंने फीते को अपने हाथों से उखाड़ फेंका। वहां मौजूद अधिकारियों को उन्होंने जमकर लताड़ लगाई।
joshi murli manohar joshi bjp kanpur

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

