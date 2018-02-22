गुरुवार को कानपुर के कलेक्ट्रेट में सोलर लाइट का लोकार्पण करने के लिए सांसद मुरली मनोहर जोशी पहुंचे। लेकिन वहां पर फीता काटने के लिए कैंची ही नहीं थी। अधिकारियों के इस गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैये को देखकर सांसद आग बबूला गए। उन्होंने फीते को अपने हाथों से उखाड़ फेंका। वहां मौजूद अधिकारियों को उन्होंने जमकर लताड़ लगाई।
#WATCH Senior BJP leader and MP Dr.Murli Manohar Joshi scolds official after no scissors were there for cutting of ribbon during inauguration of a solar light panel in Kanpur Collectorate pic.twitter.com/wB39B4sSLw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2018
बीएसपी के पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख सत्यवीर पहलवान की बुधवार रात संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। पुलिस फूड प्वॉइजनिंग की आशंका जताते हुए मामले की जांच कर रही है।
22 फरवरी 2018