{"_id":"5b7167d642c7921039221386","slug":"meteorological-department-warns-of-rain-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 ''\u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092b\u0924'', \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी के तमाम शहरों में ''आसमान से बरसेगी आफत'', मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 06:00 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर शहर व आसपास के जिलों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है। विभाग की मानें तो अभी 16 अगस्त तक यूपी के तमाम शहरों को बारिश का कहर झेलना पड़ सकता है।
