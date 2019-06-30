शहर चुनें

Man thrashed by unidentified to chant Jai Shri Ram in Kanpur

यूपी: मुस्लिम युवक को रास्ते में घेरा, कहा- बोलो 'जय श्रीराम'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 03:26 AM IST
जय श्रीराम के नाम पर युवक को कुछ लोगों ने प्रताड़ित किया
जय श्रीराम के नाम पर युवक को कुछ लोगों ने प्रताड़ित किया - फोटो : ANI
कानपुर में एक मुस्लिम युवक को 'जय श्रीराम' के नाम पर प्रताड़ित करने का मामला सामने आया है जिसको लेकर मोहम्मद ताज ने कहा कि कुछ अज्ञात लोगों के द्वारा उसे प्रताड़ित किया गया है। उसने कहा कि वह मदरसे से घर आ रहा था तभी कुछ लोगों ने रोक कर जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाने के लिए कहा। ताज ने कहा कि मैंने नारा लगाने से मना कर दिया। वहीं सर्किल ऑफिसर मनोज कुमार गुप्ता ने इस मामले पर कहा कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है, आरोपियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
पीड़ित मोहम्मद ताज ने कहा कि उन्होंने मेरा रास्ता रोक दिया था। गाड़ी को बगल में खड़ी करने के लिए कह रहे थे। तभी किसी एक ने मेरी ओर उंगली करते हुए मुस्लिम बोला जिसके बाद सभी जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाने के लिए धमकी देने लगे। लेकिन मैंने इनकार कर दिया। उन लोगों ने मेरा फोन ले लिया, मैं किसी को कॉल नहीं कर पाया। 
 


हाल ही में मुस्लिमों से 'जय श्रीराम' के नारे लगवाने के कई मामले सामने आए हैं। झारखंड में तबरेज से कुछ लोगों ने जय श्रीराम का नारा लगवाया था जिसका वीडियो सब के सामने आया था। बता दें कि तबरेज की कुछ लोगों ने पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी थी। 

jai shri ram kanpur police kanpur crime news
