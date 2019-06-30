यूपी: मुस्लिम युवक को रास्ते में घेरा, कहा- बोलो 'जय श्रीराम'

Md. Taj: They objected to my way of driving & asked me to park my vehicle on the side. Then one of them pointed out that I am a Muslim & all of them started to threaten me to say "Jai Sri Ram" & thrashed me when I refused. They even took my cell phone so I couldn't call anybody pic.twitter.com/XxnbTws3an— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2019
Kanpur: Mohammad Taj says he was thrashed by unidentified men when he was coming home from a madrasa, for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram", on June 28. Case registered. Circle Officer (CO) Manoj Kumar Gupta says, "We'll look into CCTV footage & take strict action against accused" pic.twitter.com/bShiSyqG6b— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
औरैया में राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति आयोग के अध्यक्ष प्रोफेसर डॉ. रामशंकर कठेरिया के औरैया भ्रमण के लिए सूचना विभाग की ओर से जारी किए गए कार्यक्रम में राष्ट्रपति के पदनाम के आगे शौकीन शब्द लिखे होने पर जिलाधिकारी ने जांच बैठा दी है।
30 जून 2019