झींझक में ट्रेन के आगे छलांग लगा अधेड़ ने जान दी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:36 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झींझक (कानपुर देहात)। शाहपुर फाटक के पास अप लाइन की झारखंड स्वर्ण जयंती एक्सप्रेस के आगे कूदकर एक अधेड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली। शव पटरियों के बीच पड़ा होने के कारण 12 मिनट तक ट्रेन खड़ी रही। शव हटने के बाद ट्रेन को रवाना किया जा सका। अधेड़ की शिनाख्त नहीं हुई है।
दिल्ली-हावड़ा रेल रूट पर हटिया से आनंद विहार दिल्ली जा रही अप की झारखंड स्वर्ण जयंती एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार को शाहपुर फाटक के पास पहुंची। तभी खंभा नंबर 1084/15 और 17 के बीच ट्रेन के आगे अधेड़ ने छलांग लगा दी। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई।
शव पटरियों पर पड़ा रहा। चालक ने आपातकालीन ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन को कुछ दूरी पर दोपहर 1:47 बजे रोक लिया। सूचना स्टेशन मास्टर को दी। रेल कर्मियों ने बीच पटरी से शव हटाकर किनारे रखा। इसके बाद 1:59 बजे ट्रेन को रवाना किया गया। स्टेशन मास्टर रवि वर्मा की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव की पहचान और आत्महत्या के कारण की जांच शुरू की। कोतवाल शिव कुमार सिंह राठौर ने बताया कि मृतक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।
accidant
मंत्री डा. थावरचंद गहलोत की कार में खुलेआम उड़ाई जा रही हैं नियमों की धज्जियां
Kanpur

जब मंत्री जी हैं सवार तो क्यों करें कानून स्वीकार, क्या ऐसे ही वीआईपी कल्चर खत्म करेगी भाजपा सरकार

उत्तर प्रदेश ही नहीं पूरे देश में यातायात नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए जुर्माने की राशि को कई गुना बढ़ा दिया गया। नियमों का पालन न करने पर चालान की राशि के तौर पर दो सौ रुपये से लेकर दो लाख रुपये तक लोगों द्वारा भरे जा रहे है।

13 सितंबर 2019

चाकू के हमले से घायल महिला
Kanpur

एकतरफा प्रेम में महिला को चाकू से गोद किया लहूलुहान, चीख-पुकार सुनकर लग गई लोगों की भीड़

13 सितंबर 2019

accident
Kanpur

छात्र को टक्कर मार 25 किमी. तक घसीटा

14 सितंबर 2019

जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य से मिले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

यूपी: जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य से मिले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, राम जानकी लक्ष्मण की आरती में लिया हिस्सा

13 सितंबर 2019

कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला
Kanpur

आठ हजार रुपये उधार लिए थे इसलिए घर से ले जाकर बेरहमी से की थी हत्या, सात को मिली उम्रकैद

13 सितंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

50 विकास योजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास करेंगे सीएम, 16 सितंबर को सेंट्रल पार्क में होगा आयोजन

13 सितंबर 2019

एंबूलेंस सेवा उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
Kanpur

जालौन: सोते समय दो बहनों को सांप ने डसा एक की मौत, चीखें सुन मच गया घर में कोहराम

13 सितंबर 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल बच्चों से सवाल जवाब करतीं हुईं
Kanpur

फतेहपुर: राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने बच्चों से पूछे सवाल तो मिले ये जवाब, बोलीं सीखने पर जोर दें

13 सितंबर 2019

kanpur dehat crime
Kanpur

रसूलाबाद में बहू ने भाई के साथ मिलकर सास को मार डाला

14 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी: पांच साल की मासूम को समोसा खिलाने के बहाने अपने साथ ले गया युवक फिर बनाया हवस का शिकार

13 सितंबर 2019

हादसे के बाद वैन के चीथड़े उड़ गए
Kanpur

कानपुर: तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने वैन में मारी टक्कर, अस्थियां विसर्जित करने जा रहे नौ लोग घायल

13 सितंबर 2019

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

यूपी: आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर ट्रक चालक को आई झपकी तो मारी कंटेनर में भीषण टक्कर, दो की मौके पर मौत

13 सितंबर 2019

Contractor imprisoned for five years for assaulting laborer
Kanpur

मजदूर से मारपीट में ठेकेदार को पांच साल कैद

14 सितंबर 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
Kanpur

फतेहपुर: घर की कच्ची दीवार ढहने से सो रहे मां बेटे की मौत, सुबह हुई तो मच गया कोहराम

13 सितंबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

ट्रेन-18 की तरह तेजस में कानपुर का मिलेगा खाना, ट्रेन का स्टाफ अवधी ड्रेस में चलेगा

13 सितंबर 2019

छात्रावास में छात्र को बांधकर पीटा
Kanpur

राजकीय इंटर कालेज कैंपस के छात्रावास में छात्र को बांधकर बेल्टों से पीटा, खाना न देने पर की मारपीट

12 सितंबर 2019

