Inspector suspended who use abusive remark on PM

प्रधानमंत्री पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाला दरोगा निलंबित, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था वीडियो

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 09:36 PM IST
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में मल्लावां कोतवाली क्षेत्र में यूपी 100 में तैनात एसआई राजेंद्र सिंह चौहान को प्रधानमंत्री के विरुद्ध अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करने के मामले में एसपी आलोक प्रियदर्शी ने निलंबित कर दिया है।
गुरुवार देर रात करीब 10 बजे कस्बे के बड़े चौराहे पर दरोगा राजेंद्र सिंह चौहान द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। इससे पूर्व भी उसने अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया था। जिस पर उसे लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया था। वह इस समय पुलिस लाइन में संबद्ध था। 

remark on pm comment on pm inspector suspended pm
Most Read

रेलवे लाइन पर जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस से 15 से 20 गाय कटीं
Kanpur

कानपुरः जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आईं 15 अधिक गाय, दर्दनाक मौत से मची अफरातफरी

कानपुर के सचेंडी थाना क्षेत्र में शिर्डी इटारा गांव के पास से काफी संख्या में रेलवे लाइन पैर बैठी गायें जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आ गईं। ड्राइवर की सूझबूझ से एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। ड्राइवर ने लगभग तीस मिनट तक ट्रेन घटनास्थल पर ही खड़ी रखी।

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी को बताया झूठ का पुलिंदा, आम चुनाव 2014 का जिक्र करते हुए लगाए ये आरोप

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चिता से युवती का अधजला शव उठा लाई पुलिस, फिर सुसाइड नोट से पता चली ये बात

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लव स्टोरी का 'विलेन बना दरोगा', शादी के बाद गर्भवती हुई लड़की को भेजा नारी निकेतन और प्रेमी को जेल 

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सास के साथ पूजा करने गई थी पत्नी, घर लौटने पर पति का शव देख बेहोश होकर गिर पड़ी

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

गोली लगने से युवक घायल, सवाल छोड़ गया 'पैंट और अंडरवियर में छेद न होना'

16 नवंबर 2018

demo
Kanpur

हैवानियतः ढाई साल की मासूम से किया गैंगरेप, गंभीर हालत में बच्ची अस्पताल में भर्ती

16 नवंबर 2018

मुुस्कुराते हुए नारेबाजी करते हुए एसपी कार्यालय से बाहर निकलते सपाई।
Kanpur

मुस्कुराते हुए नारेबाजी-प्रदर्शनः सोशल मीडिया पर अखिलेश-डिंपल पर टिप्पणी से कुछ ऐसे 'भड़के सपाई'

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पुल पर टहलाने के बहाने छात्र को ले जाकर 2 युवकों ने किया कुकर्म

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यहां स्नातक पास वालों के लिए 300 नौकरियां, एेसे करें आवेदन

15 नवंबर 2018

