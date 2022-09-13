Kanpur: इंडिया लीजेंड्स के खिलाड़ियों ने लैंडमार्क में की पार्टी, यम्मा यम्मा गाने पर थिरके युवराज

इंडिया लीजेंड्स टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने मंगलवार रात कानपुर के होटल लैंडमार्क में पार्टी का आनंद लिया। पार्टी में टीम के सभी खिलाड़ी जमकर थिरके। वहीं, युवराज सिंह ने यम्मा यम्मा गाने पर डांस किया। युवराज सिंह ने रात में अपना वीडियो ट्विटर पर अपलोड किया है।

Having fun with two legendary singers 🎤 @IrfanPathan @ImRaina 🎶 and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt 👑 @munafpa99881129 @ManpreetGony @pragyanojha #roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends pic.twitter.com/wjP31UcYVZ