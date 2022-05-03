कानपुर : शहर के इस हनुमान मंदिर और उससे लगी मस्जिद में एक ही है प्रवेश द्वार, सौहार्द से रहते हैं लोग

कानपुर के टाटमिल चौराहे पर शहर के बीचोंबीच एक हनुमान मंदिर और एक मस्जिद है। इन दोनों का प्रवेस द्वार एक ही है। मंदिर के पुजारी ने बताया कि दोनों समुदायों के सहयोग से आरती और अजान होती है। हम समग्रता में विश्वास करते हैं और हम सभी यहां शांति से रहते हैं।

UP | In Kanpur’s Tatmill chowk - at the heart of the city, sits a Hanuman temple and a mosque that share a common entry door