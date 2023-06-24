IIT कानपुर की नई कामयाबी: पांच हजार फुट की ऊंचाई से क्लाउड सीडिंग से कराई कृत्रिम बारिश, वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
A unique experiment was done at IIT Kanpur. A test flight for cloud seeding was successfully conducted. A Cessna aircraft was flown with cloud-seeding attachments procured from a manufacturer in the US. The test flight spread the agents using a flare as is standard practice:… pic.twitter.com/s2qEDylUec— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2023
It didn't rain as we did not fire the flares into the clouds, it was a trial for the equipment. But the successful test flight implies that we’re now prepared to run a cloud seeding in later stages. The experiment was conducted with due approval from the DGCA. We have been… pic.twitter.com/BndywgMIFn— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2023
