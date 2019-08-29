शहर चुनें

ICU's Ward Boy commits obscene acts on woman in kanpur

कानपुर: आईसीयू के वार्ड ब्वॉय ने ग्लूकोज की बोतल बदलने के बहाने महिला से की अश्लील हरकतें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 08:14 PM IST
यूपी पुलिस
यूपी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर के नौबस्ता स्थित एक नर्सिंगहोम के आईसीयू में भर्ती ड्राइवर की पत्नी ने वार्ड ब्वॉय पर अश्लील हरकत करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर आईसीयू में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज कब्जे में लिए हैं।  
बिधनू के एक गांव निवासी ड्राइवर ने बुधवार दोपहर पत्नी को दौरा आने पर नर्सिंगहोम में भर्ती कराया था। पत्नी का आरोप है कि बुधवार रात करीब 2:30 बजे वार्ड ब्वॉय ने ग्लूकोज की बोतल बदलने के दौरान कई बार अश्लील हरकतें कीं।

गुरुवार सुबह पांच बजे पति के आईसीयू पहुंचने आपबीती बताई। सूचना पर नर्सिंगहोम पहुंचे उस्मानपुर चौकी प्रभारी सुभाष चंद्र ने महिला से पूछताछ के बाद  वार्ड ब्वॉय को हिरासत में लिया।

इस दौरान फुटेज भी देखे। थाना प्रभारी आशीष कुमार शुक्ला का कहना है कि फुटेज में कुछ संदिग्ध नहीं दिखा है। महिला की ओर से तहरीर मिली है। जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
