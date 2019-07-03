शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur   horse death due to electric current

करंट लगने से घोड़े की मौत के बाद सपा विधायकों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, बोले...मालिक को मिले मुआवजा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:58 PM IST
करंट लगने से हुई घोड़े की मौत
करंट लगने से हुई घोड़े की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर में बुधवार को एक अजब गजब नजारा देखने को मिला जब एक घोड़े की करंट लगने से मौत के बाद दो सपा विधायकों ने हंगामा करना शुरु कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं दोनो विधायकों ने घोड़े को श्रद्धांजलि भी दी। जिससे कानपुर की सियासत गर्मा गई। 
भूमिगत तंत्र से घर-घर बिजली देने के लिए बिछाए गए केबल के करंट से बुधवार को बेकनगंज के छोटे मियां का हाता में एक घोड़े की मौत हो गई। करंट से घोड़े की मौत पर इलाकाई लोगाें ने जमकर हंगामा किया। उनका कहना था कि गलत तरीके से बिछाए गए केबल से आएदिन करंट के हादसे हो रहे हैं। लोगों की जान को खतरा है।
 

आयुष्मान योजना
Kanpur

आयुष्मान में नहीं तो सीएम आरोग्य योजना में मिलेगा लाभ, आपके लिए जरूरी खबर

जो लोग प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना आयुष्मान भारत के लाभार्थियों में शामिल नहीं हो पाए हैं, वे मुख्यमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना का लाभ ले सकते हैं। डेढ़-दो महीने के अंदर मुख्यमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के लाभार्थियों को चयनित किए जाने का सिलसिला शुरू होगा।

3 जुलाई 2019

पत्नी की हत्या करने पर पति को उम्रकैद की सजा
Kanpur

लव मैरिज के 8 साल बाद पत्नी की इस बात से खफा पति ने की थी बेरहमी से हत्या, अब हत्यारे को मिली सजा

3 जुलाई 2019

युवक की हत्या कर रेलवे ट्रैक पर फेंका शव
Kanpur

बहन के आशिक की इस हरकत से नाराज थे भाई, उठाया खौफनाक कदम, टुकड़ों में मिली थी प्रेमी की लाश

3 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

4 दिन की बच्ची पति की गोद में छोड़ महिला की मौत, पुलिस को पता चला तो गांव में रहा कर्फ्यू सा नजारा

3 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर के गुमटी नंबर-9 के पास ट्रक ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, दूसरे की हालत गंभीर
Kanpur

ट्रक की टक्कर से सड़क पर गिरे दो दोस्त, एक की कुचलकर मौत, बोरी में बेटे का शव देख बेहोश हुए मां-बाप

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

फेसबुक से एक दूसरे के प्यार में पागल हुईं युवतियां ने की शादी, बोलीं पति नहीं इनके साथ हुई है शादी

3 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Education

जोसा काउंसलिंग में शामिल हुए 34 हजार छात्र, आज दूसरे राउंड के लिए अलॉट होंगी सीटें

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म के बाद गर्भवती हुई किशोरी तो मां बाप ने खिलाई गर्भपात की दवा फिर जो हुआ उससे कोहराम मच गया

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

बहनों को आपस में हुई बेपनाह मोहब्बत, मंदिर में ऐसे रचाई शादी, इस बात की सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा

3 जुलाई 2019

आईआईटी कानपुर
Kanpur

उद्योगपतियों का भरोसा जीतने में आईआईटी कानपुर आगे, साल भर हुई 'धनवर्षा', मिला इतने करोड़ का दान

3 जुलाई 2019

