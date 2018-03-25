शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   five killed and four injured in road accident at Chitrakoot of uttar pradesh

चित्रकूट में खड़े ट्रक में घुसी वैन, दर्दनाक हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 10:12 AM IST
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में एक बार फिर से रफ्तार का कहर देखने को मिला है। दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि चार लोग गंभीर रुप से घायल हैं। 
हादसा उत्तर प्रदेश के चित्रकूट जिले में हुआ। झांसी-मिर्जापुर नेशनल हाईवे 76 पर बरगढ़ थाना इलाके में मुरका के पास खड़े ट्रक में आज सुबह लगभग साढ़े 5 बजे मारुति वैन घुस गई। हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें तीन पुरुष और दो महिलाएं शामिल थीं। वहीं चार लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 

हादसे का शिकार हुए सभी लोग झांसी के गुरसहाय के बताए जा रहे हैं। ये सभी लोग इलाहाबाद जा रहे थे। हादसे में वैन के परखच्चे उड़ गए। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखा है। 
 

road accident chitrakoot

कानपुर में जारी 'संवाद' का सिलसिला, लोगों ने बताई शहर की समस्या

26 मार्च को कानपुर में अमर उजाला संवाद का आयोजन हो रहा है। इसको लेकर ‘अमर उजाला संवाद’ का रथ कानपुर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में घूम रहा है। शनिवार को यहां के लोगों ने अपनी परेशानी सरकार तक अमर उजाला के माध्यम से पहुंचाई।

24 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद 3:12

अमर उजाला संवाद के लिए कानपुरवासियों में जोश, बताई अपनी समस्याएं

24 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन 3:00

अमर उजाला संवाद: कानपुर के लोगों ने बताई अपनी ये परेशानी

23 मार्च 2018

संवाद 1:12

कानपुर में अमर उजाला संवाद में सवालों का दौर, ये रहे 'स्मार्ट फोन' विजेता

23 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद 3:26

अमर उजाला संवाद : टेक्निकल एजुकेशन डायरेक्टर आर. सी. राजपूत से खास बात

23 मार्च 2018

