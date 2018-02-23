शहर चुनें

कानपुरः प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 05:50 PM IST
Fire broke out in a plastic factory in Kanpur
फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
यूपी के कानपुर में पनकी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में एक प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री में शुक्रवार शाम को आग लग गई। आग प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री की साइड नंबर तीन में लगी है। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच चुकी हैं। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार आग तेजी से फैलती जा रही है। अभी तक फैक्ट्री में आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।
 

 
