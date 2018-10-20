शहर चुनें

कानपुर के रामलीला मैदान के मंच पर आग लगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 01:24 AM IST
KANPUR RAMLILA GROUND
KANPUR RAMLILA GROUND
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर के रामलीला मैदान में आतिशबाजी समारोह के दौरान मंच पर अचानक आग लग गई। फायर ऑफिसर एम.पी सिंह, का कहना हैं कि रावण दहन के बाद मंच पर अचानक आग लग गई थी। मौके पर दमकल की दो गाड़ियां पहले से मौजूद थीं इसलिए आग पर नियंत्रण कर लिया गया। 
आग के कारण लोगों के बीच अफरा-तफरी मच गई। खबर लिखने तक किसे के हताहत होने की खबर अभी नहीं मिली है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हालात में हैं।   
 

 

dussehra celebration kanpur ramlila ground fire brigade
चौथे दिन चली 9 रोडवेज की बसें, व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए दस निजी बस भी आईं
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

चौथे दिन चली 9 रोडवेज की बसें, व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए दस निजी बस भी आईं

20 अक्टूबर 2018

