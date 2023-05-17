Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Fatehpur News ›   Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams

सराफ लूटकांड: बेखौफ नौसिखिये बदमाश...CCTV में कैद हुई फुटेज, पुलिस ने गठित की हैं पांच टीमें, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 17 May 2023 09:59 AM IST
Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

फतेहपुर जिले में सराफ को गोली मारकर लूटने वाले बदमाशों में स्थानीय के साथ बाहरी होने का शक जाहिर किया जा रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि बदमाश कई दिन से सराफ की रेकी कर रहे होंगे। इसी आधार पर पुलिस कई मार्गों के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाल रही है।



इस बीच यह भी जानकारी हुई कि सराफ ने अपनी दुकान में सीसीटीवी नहीं लगाए थे। दुकान से कुछ दूरी पर एक घर के कैमरे में बदमाश कैद हुए हैं। पुलिस ने कुछ शातिरों की धरपकड़ की है।दुकान से लूटपाट करने वाले बदमाश घटना के बाद भागते समय एक सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुए हैं।


दुकान से कुछ दूरी पर मुन्ना सिंह के घर में कैमरा लगा है। उसी कैमरे में भागते समय बदमाश कैद हुए हैं। बाइक सवार तीन बदमाशों में एक हेलमेट से तो बीच में बैठा बदमाश अंगोछे से चेहरे को छुपाए है। तीसरे ने चेहरा खोल रखा है। पुलिस अंदाज लगा रही कि तीसरा बदमाश बाहर का हो सकता है। उसे पहचान का डर नहीं है।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लूटपाट करने वाले बदमाश नौसिखिये भी माने जा रहे हैं। घटनाक्रम में बदमाशों का शातिराना अंदाज नहीं दिख रहा है। लूटपाट के दौरान जल्दबाजी के कारण ही दुकान से पूरा माल ले जाने में सफल नहीं हुए। पुलिस बदमाशों के फुटेज के सहारे अलग-अलग मार्गेां के कैमरे खंगालने में जुटी है।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसके तहत सराफ के प्रतिदिन आने-जाने वाले मार्ग गांधी चौराहा मार्ग, आंबेडकर चौराहा और तहसील मार्ग पर जांच की जा रही है। इन कैमरों से कुछ मिलता है तो साफ हो सकेगा बदमाश कितने दिन से सराफ के पीछे लगे थे। एएसपी विजय शंकर मिश्र ने बताया कि एक बदमाश का चेहरा स्पष्ट है। उसकी पहचान का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच टीमें गठित की गईं
लूटकांड का खुलासा करने के लिए बिंदकी कोतवाली की दो टीमें बनाई गई हैं। इसके अलावा स्वाट टीम प्रथम, स्वाट टीम द्वितीय और सर्विलांस टीम गठित की गई है। सर्विलांस टीम बदमाशों की मोबाइल लोकेशन चेक करने में जुटी है। पुलिस बदमाशों की बाइक भी ट्रेस करने जुटी है।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पड़ोसी ने दिखाई ईमानदारी
दुकानदार के पड़ोस में श्याम बाबू सोनकर रहते हैं। लूटपाट के बाद सबसे पहले श्याम बाबू दुकान पहुंचे। दुकान के बाहर एक छोटा बैग मिला। उस बैग में करीब 200 ग्राम वजन की चांदी की पाजेब और सोने का लॉकेट था। उन्होंने पुलिस के आने पर बैग सुपुर्द कर दिया।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों ने पकड़ने की कोशिश
जाफराबाद के मुन्ना सिंह ने बताया कि फायरिंग की आवाज सुनने के बाद वह और ग्रामीण दुकान की तरफ दौड़े। बाइक सवार बदमाश सामने से आ रहे थे। यह देखकर बदमाशों को रोकने की कोशिश की। बाइक चला रहे बदमाश ने बाइक लहराकर चढ़ाने का प्रयास किया तो पीछे हटना पड़ा। गांव के लोगों में भय था कि बदमाशों के पास तमंचे हैं। वह किसी पर भी फायरिंग कर सकते हैं।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहले भी हुई हैं सराफ के लूट की घटनाएं
बिंदकी थाना क्षेत्र में ही सराफा कारोबारियों के साथ कई लूटपाट की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। मीरखपुर निवासी कुलदीप कुमार गुप्ता से 7 मई 2017 को घर के नजदीक गोली मारकर जेवर से भरी अटैची लूट ली गई। कुलदीप ने बताया कि वह शाम को दुकान बंद करके जेवर की अटैची लेकर घर लौट रहे थे।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहीं हो सकी है लूट की बरामदगी
घर से महज 50 फीट की दूरी पर बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर लूटपाट की थी। पुलिस ने मामले में खुलासा भी कर दिया, लेकिन आज तक लूट की बरामदगी नहीं दिखाई है। वह गोली से घायल होने के बाद बचने पर भगवान का शुक्रिया अदा कर रहे हैं और पुलिस की पूरी कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं।

Fatehpur Saraf robbery, fearless novice crook captured in CCTV, police have formed five teams
फतेहपुर सराफ लूटकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान में कैमरे नहीं लगाए गए हैं
इस घटना के एक महीने बाद ही 17 जून 2017 को ज्ञानेंद्र सोनी निवासी सराफ घियाही से गली में घर के पास लूटपाट की गई थी। बिंदकी थाना क्षेत्र के ही उदय सोनी और मनोज सोनी के साथ भी लूटपाट की घटना हो चुकी है। इन घटनाओं के बाद सराफा कारोबारियों ने सीसी कैमरे लगवाने शुरू किए, लेकिन सुनील ने अपनी दुकान में कैमरे नहीं लगवाए थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
;
एप में पढ़ें
;

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed