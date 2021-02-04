शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Employee commits suicide by hanging himself inside the factory

कानपुर: ऑर्डनेंस फैक्ट्री के अंदर कर्मचारी ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

shikha Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: शिखा पांडेय
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 02:07 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

कानपुर में कालपी रोड स्थित ऑर्डनेंस फैक्ट्री कानपुर (ओएफसी) में कार्यरत कर्मचारी ने फैक्ट्री परिसर के अंदर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। गुरुवार सुबह उसका शव फैक्ट्री के अंदर फंदे से लटका मिला। इस घटना से कर्मचारियों में हड़कंप मच गया।

विज्ञापन


घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही अर्मापुर पुलिस व परिजन फैक्ट्री पहुंचे। पुलिस ने कर्मचारियों से पूछताछ की। इसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। आत्महत्या के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur employee commits suicide commits suicide kanpur news up news ofc kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष आयुक्त प्रवीर रंजन
Delhi

Live: 300 सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पाए गए, जिनका इस्तेमाल घृणित-निंदनीय कंटेंट फैलाने के लिए हो रहाः दिल्ली पुलिस

4 फरवरी 2021

रोहित शर्मा, कंगना रणौत
Cricket News

कंगना ने रोहित को कहा- धोबी का कुत्ता, विराट बोले- हम भी किसान आंदोलन पर बात करते हैं

4 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले विराट के बड़े बयान, रहाणे की कप्तानी पर बोले, प्लेइंग XI के भी पत्ते खोले

4 फरवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन
Delhi

गाजीपुर के 'रण' तक कैसे पहुंचा सिंघु बॉर्डर का 'संग्राम', 69 दिन में कितना बदल गया किसान आंदोलन?

4 फरवरी 2021

Tractor parade
Delhi

ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिंसा: हाईकोर्ट ने कहा-सरकार के पास जादू की छड़ी नहीं, याचिका वापस लो नहीं तो जुर्माना ठोक देंगे

4 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
प्रियंंका गांधी अपनी कार साफ करते हुए
Ghaziabad

रामपुर जाते वक्त प्रियंका गांधी खुद करने लगी अपनी कार का शीशा साफ, देखकर अधिकारियों ने लगा दी दौड़

4 फरवरी 2021

दिग्विजय सिंह- ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यसभा में सिंधिया के तेवरों पर दिग्विजय सिंह ने ली चुटकी- कहा- 'वाह जी महाराज वाह'

4 फरवरी 2021

विराट कोहली और जो रूट
Cricket News

INDvENG: चेन्नई टेस्ट में किन 11 खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा मौका, ऐसी हो सकती है भारत की प्लेइंग XI

4 फरवरी 2021

कील उखाड़ता कर्मचारी
Delhi

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से कीलों को हटाने पर बोली दिल्ली पुलिस- इन्हें निकाला नहीं जा रहा जगह बदली जा रही

4 फरवरी 2021

एलपीजी गैस के दाम आज
Bazar

बजट के बाद महंगाई का झटका, कंपनियों ने बढ़ाए LPG सिलिंडर और पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

4 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X