Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   director of kanpur fertilizer shot himself and dead

कानपुर फर्टिलाइजर के डायरेक्टर ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी की, मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 02:38 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : गूगल
कानपुर में बुधवार को आत्महत्या का एक मामला सामने आया है। कानपुर फर्टिलाइजर एंड केमिकल लिमिटेड (केएफसीएल) के डायरेक्टर सुनील जोशी ने कंपनी के कैंट स्थित गेस्ट हाउस में लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से खुद को गोली मार ली।

उन्हें गंभीर हालत में रीजेंसी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। सुनील जोशी जेपी ग्रुप की कई कंपनियों के डायरेक्टर थे। आत्महत्या का कारण अभी पता नहीं चल सका है।

suicide news kanpur news up news suicide in kanpur

