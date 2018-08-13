शहर चुनें

आज कानपुर में होंगे सीएम योगी, 20 घाटों का करेंगे लोकार्पण

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 10:30 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
नमामि गंगे परियोजना के तहत कानपुर शहर और बिठूर के 20 घाटों का सुंदरीकरण कराया गया है। आज मुख्यमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री इन घाटों का लोकार्पण करेंगे।
नमामि गंगा परियोजना के तहत 18 करोड़ रुपये से सरसैया सहित शहर के 10 घाट और बिठूर के 10 घाटों का सुंदरीकरण कराया गया है। साथ ही गंगा बैराज में भी एक घाट का निर्माण हो रहा है। यह कार्य 73 प्रतिशत हो गया है। इसे पूरा करने की डेडलाइन अक्तूबर 2019 है। 
इन घाटों के सुंदरीकरण कार्य का होगा लोकार्पण

जख्म दिखाती पीड़ित किशोरी।
Lucknow

किशोरी को दो साल तक बंधक बनाकर दरिंदगी, देह व्यापार से इनकार पर कैंची से अंगुली काटी

लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में रसूखदार व्यक्ति ने चौका-बर्तन करने वाली किशोरी को दो साल तक अपने घर में बंधक बनाए रखकर जुल्म ढाए। देह व्यापार से इनकार पर यातनाएं देकर शरीर पर अनगिनत घाव किए।

13 अगस्त 2018

सांसद विधायक बैठक के दौरान सीएम योगी व अमित शाह
Meerut

अमित शाह की दो टूक: शरणार्थियों को आसरा, घुसपैठियों को बाहर का रास्ता, एनआरसी 2019 का अहम मुद्दा

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

चांद का हुआ दीदार, 22 अगस्त को मनाई जाएगी बकरीद

13 अगस्त 2018

सुरक्षा के बीच सीएम योगी आदित्य नाथ
Meerut

यूूपी के मुख्यमंत्री ने ढाई दशक बाद मेरठ में किया रात्रि विश्राम, सीएम योगी ने बेड से हटवाए गद्दे

13 अगस्त 2018

विधायक संगीत सोम
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के 131 मुकदमे वापस लेने से डीएम का इंकार, संगीत सोम सहित कई नाम हैं शामिल

13 अगस्त 2018

लापता तीनों नाबालिगों की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

स्कूल जाने की बात कहकर निकलीं, फिर तीनों बहनें हो गईं लापता, इलाके में फैली सनसनी

13 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

शादीशुदा महिला से करता था एक तरफा प्यार, शादी से इनकार किया तो कर दी हत्या

12 अगस्त 2018

में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का स्वागत करते प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महेंद्र नाथ पाण्डेय
Meerut

अमित शाह के इशारे से चौंक गए सीएम योगी, विधायक-सांसदों को दिए ये टिप्स

12 अगस्त 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

चुनाव नजदीक आने के साथ बढ़ रही भाजपा नेतृत्व की घबराहट: अखिलेश यादव

13 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बिहार-यूपी और एमपी के बाद दिल्ली के शेल्टर होम में बड़ा कांड, पीड़िता का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

12 अगस्त 2018

इस गांव के लोग पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी से कुछ कहना चाहते है!

जहां एक ओर मोदी सरकार और प्रदेश की येागी सरकार कई विकास योजनाओं का संचालन करा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का विकास कराने का दावा कर रही हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर इसकी जमीनी हकीकत कुछ और ही हैं। देखिए ये ख़ास रिपोर्ट।

11 अगस्त 2018

mahoba 3:06

अचानक सड़कों पर उतरे सैकड़ों मुसलमानों ने किया ये, प्रशासन में मचा हड़कंप

10 अगस्त 2018

UNNAO 0:30

घर में प्रेमी के साथ मिली पत्नी तो पति ने दिया खौफनाक वारदात को अंजाम

10 अगस्त 2018

fatehpur 3:44

प्राथमिक विद्यालय बना मयखाना! प्रिंसिपल ने शराब पीकर किया ये ‘कांड’

10 अगस्त 2018

crime 3:03

10 रुपये देकर किया मूक बधिर युवती से रेप, आरोपी फरार

10 अगस्त 2018

