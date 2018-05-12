शहर चुनें

कांग्रेसियों में जोश भरने आए राजबब्बर और गुलाम नबी के सामने भिड़े कार्यकर्ता, जमकर हुई धक्का-मुक्की

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 06:57 PM IST
पार्टी नेताओं के सामने भिड़े कांग्रेसी
पार्टी नेताओं के सामने भिड़े कांग्रेसी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर में कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन के दौरान अचानक हंगामा हो गया। पार्टी कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर और पार्टी के वरिष्ट नेता गुलाम नबी अाजाद के सामने ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने आपस में धक्का मुक्की की।

कानपुर के सिविल लाइन स्थित रागेंद्र स्वरूप ऑडिटोरियम में आयोजित इस कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में किसी बात पर कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। यूपी कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर ने किसी तरह कार्यकर्ताओं को शांत कराया।


राष्ट्रीय महासचिव आजाद ने लड़ने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को मंच से डांटते हुए कहा कि शक्ति प्रदर्शन सड़कों पर करें यहां सम्मेलन में अपनी ताकत न दिखाएं। कांग्रेस की डूबती नैया को बचाने और कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरने के लिए कानपुर महानगर कांग्रेस कमेटी ने शनिवार को कार्यकर्ताओं का सम्मेलन आयोजित किया था।


कार्यक्रम में अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव गुलाम नबी आजाद और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजबब्बर बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। नगर निगम चुनाव की टिकटों को लेकर कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए थे।
 


 

