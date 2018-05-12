कांग्रेसियों में जोश भरने आए राजबब्बर और गुलाम नबी के सामने भिड़े कार्यकर्ता, जमकर हुई धक्का-मुक्की

यूपी के कानपुर में कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन के दौरान अचानक हंगामा हो गया। पार्टी कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर और पार्टी के वरिष्ट नेता गुलाम नबी अाजाद के सामने ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने आपस में धक्का मुक्की की।
कार्यक्रम में अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव गुलाम नबी आजाद और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजबब्बर बतौर मुख्य अतिथि मौजूद थे। नगर निगम चुनाव की टिकटों को लेकर कार्यकर्ता आपस में भिड़ गए थे।
#WATCH Clashes broke out among Congress party workers during a party conference at Ragender Swarup Auditorium in #Kanpur, allegedly over the distribution of tickets for Kanpur Municipal Corporation polls '07. Party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad & Raj Babbar were present at the event. pic.twitter.com/aFFDmnobTl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2018
