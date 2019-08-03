शहर चुनें

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: सीबीआई टीम माखी थाना पहुंची, खंगाले अभिलेख

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 02:08 PM IST
उन्नाव के माखी थाना पहुंची सीबीआई टीम
उन्नाव के माखी थाना पहुंची सीबीआई टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में शनिवार को सीबीआई की चार सदस्यों की टीम उन्नाव के माखी थाना पहुंची। वहां पहुंचकर टीम ने मामले से जुड़े अभिलेख खंगाले।
इस मामले में विधायक व उनके करीबियों की धड़कने बढ़ गई हैं। पीड़िता के साथ रायबरेली में हुई घटना के बाद से विधायक के खिलाफ कानूनी शिकंजा कसता जा रहा है। 

बताते चलें कि शुक्रवार देर शाम आरोपी विधायक के तीनों शस्त्र लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिए गए। उन्नाव डीएम ने आयुध लिपिक को बुलाकर शस्त्र लाइसेंस रद्द करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया।
kuldeep sengar makhi kuldeep sengar news kuldeep sengar mla unnao kuldeep sengar unnao bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao news unnao breaking news uittar pradesh news unnao latest news kuldeep singh sengar current news victim's family members death kanpur news akhilesh yadav विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण अखिलेश यादव family members death उन्नाव कांड उन्नाव कांड विधायक उन्नाव कांड कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर सपा नेता समाजवादी पार्टी
