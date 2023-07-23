Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur News ›   Case of girl jumping into the river, report on nine nominated and two unknown, now CO Sadar will investigate

Hamirpur: युवती के नदी में कूदने का मामला, नौ नामजद और दो अज्ञात पर रिपोर्ट, अब CO सदर करेंगे जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 23 Jul 2023 12:46 PM IST
Hamirpur News: युवती के नदी में कूदने के मामले में 11 लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है।  नौ नामजद व दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ आत्महत्या को प्रेरित करने की रिपोर्ट लिखी गई है।

परिजनों से जानकारी लेते एएसपी मायाराम व सीओ सदर राजेश कमल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

हमीरपुर जिले में शुक्रवार शाम मुख्यालय के कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी किशोरी के यमुना नदी में कूदने के मामले में पुलिस ने किशोरी के भाई की तहरीर पर नौ नामजद व दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। पानी भरने के विवाद में पड़ोस की गर्भवती महिला से मारपीट का मुकदमा हुआ था।


किशोरी व उसके परिजनों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने की सूचना पर किशोरी नदी में कूद गई। दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस तलाश में जुटी रही, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी इंतियाज के परिवार का पड़ोसी संतोष के परिवार से पानी भरने को लेकर विवाद हो गया।

इस पर इंतयाज की पत्नी नेहा उर्फ कल्लो ने पड़ोसी उर्मिला, उसके पति संतोष, बेटी राधिका व बेटा संदीप के खिलाफ गाली गलौज, मारपीट व धमकी देने की तहरीर दी। बताया कि वह पांच माह की गर्भवती है। मारपीट में उसके चोटें आई है। पुलिस ने दूसरे पक्ष को कोतवाली बुलाया।

यमुना पुल से नदी में लगा दी थी छलांग
यहां मुकदमा दर्ज होने की जानकारी होने पर राधिका (17) ने यमुना पुल पहुंचकर नदी में छलांग लगा दी। राधिका के भाई ने कोतवाली में इंतियाज, उसकी पत्नी कल्लो, पिता छुन्ना, बहन तस्सो, भाई कल्लू व जीनत के अलावा जूली, अमन, छोटू सोनकर व अमन के दो अज्ञात दोस्तों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी।

विधायक ने परिजनों को दिया मदद का आश्वासन
तहरीर के आधार पर पुलिस ने सामूहिक रूप से मिलकर मारपीट, गाली गलौज करने व धमकी देने के साथ आत्महत्या का प्रेरित करने व एससी-एसटी के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। शनिवार को घटना की जानकारी होने पर सदर विधायक डॉ. मनोज प्रजापति ने किशोरी के परिजनों से मुलाकात कर मदद का आश्वासन दिया।

समय रहते होती कार्रवाई, तो न होती घटना
किशोरी के परिजनों के अनुसार शिकायत के बाद यदि पुलिस कार्रवाई कर देती, तो यह घटना न होती। बताया कि वे शिकायत करने गए, तो पुलिस ने उन्हें डांटते हुए कार्रवाई की धमकी दी। परेशान होकर राधिका नदी में कूद गई। कल्लो ब्लॉक 25 में रहती थी। कुछ दिन पहले ही उसके पति ने बगल की कॉलोनी पर कब्जाकर झगड़ा किया।
