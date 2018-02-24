शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   car accident news etawah

कार के चारो पहिए ऊपर और भाई बहन अंदर, बाहर निकले तो लोगों ने कहा- किसी अजूबे से कम नहीं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 01:48 PM IST
car accident news etawah
डेमो पिक
यूपी के इटावा जिले के बसरेहर कस्बे में स्थित बंबे की पुलिया पर रेलिंग नहीं होने से गुरुवार रात करीब नौ बजे कार उसमें जा गिरी। कार का चारो पहिया ऊपर हो गए। उधर से गुजर रहे लोगों ने किसी तरह कार सवारों को बाहर निकाला। 
कन्नौज जिले के छिबरामऊ कस्बे के चौधराइन मोहल्ला निवासी नितिन मिश्रा अपने भाई राहुल, भूरे एवं बहन प्रिया के साथ ग्वालियर से लौट रहे थे। वे कस्बे में स्थित बंबे से निकलते वक्त ट्रक को ओवरटेक करने लगे।

बंबे में रेलिंग आदि नहीं होने की  वजह से अंदाजा नहीं मिला और कार बंबे में गिर गई। कार के चारो पहिया ऊपर हो गए। यह देख आसपास के लोग जुट गए।

किसी तरह शीशा तोड़ कर कार सवार भाई- बहनों को बाहर निकाला गया। दोनों को सही सलामत देख लोगों ने कहा कि यह किसी अजूबे से कम नहीं है। सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। थाना प्रभारी विनय दिवाकर ने बताया कि क्रेन की व्यवस्था कर कार को बाहर निकाला गया। बता दें कि बंबे की पुलिया पर रेलिंग नहीं है। इस वजह से आए दिन हादसा होता रहता है। तीन माह के अंदर पांच कारें बंबे में गिर चुकी हैं।
car accident accident etawah up news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan meets Sachin Tendulkar during Indian Super League match
Bollywood

क्रिकेट के भगवान से मिलीं प्रिया प्रकाश वॉरियर,शेयर किया एक और दिल जीतने वाला वीडियो

24 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap makes fun of Kamaal Rashid Khan, wants to make his biopic
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप ने उड़ाया कमाल आर. खान का मजाक, KRK का भड़क सकता है गुस्सा

24 फरवरी 2018

Mother in law become surrogate mother for her Grandchild
World of Wonders

दादी ने दिया पोते को जन्म, ऐसा अनोखा मामला नहीं देखा होगा आपने

24 फरवरी 2018

Deepak Tijori Reveals How His Beard Look Fetched Him Role In Film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3
Bollywood

25 साल पहले शाहरुख-आमिर को देता था टक्कर, गुमनामी के बाद अब ऐसे खुली इस एक्टर की किस्मत

24 फरवरी 2018

box office collection day 1 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: अक्षय कुमार को लगा झटका, 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने छोड़ दिया पीछे

24 फरवरी 2018

chuck russell compared vidyut jamwal with The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger in film junglee
Bollywood

विद्युत जामवाल ने किया ऐसा काम, हॉलीवुड के 'द रॉक' और 'अर्नाल्ड' भी बन जाएंगे उनके फैन

24 फरवरी 2018

Actress Amy Jackson signs a cameo role for Saaho opposite prabhas
Bollywood

'साहो' की स्टारकास्ट में जुड़ा एक विदेशी एक्ट्रेस का नाम, 'पैडमैन' की भी रही हैं हीरोइन

24 फरवरी 2018

maharashtra government takes cognizance papon incident
Bollywood

बच्ची को Kiss करने के मामले में सिंगर पापोन की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने लिया संज्ञान

24 फरवरी 2018

Only friends can fulfill Last wish watch in this video
Weird Stories

'अंतिम इच्छा' सिर्फ दोस्त ही पूरा कर सकते हैं, देखें हृदयस्पर्शी वीडियो

24 फरवरी 2018

birthday special jayalalithaa life facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: सरेआम धर्मेंद्र की इस हीरोइन की खींची थी साड़ी, खाई कसम और सीएम बनकर लौंटी

24 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

mayawati comment against privatization of coal block  
Lucknow

बीजेपी सरकार कर रही निजीकरण के जरिए आरक्षण की संवैधानिक व्यवस्था पर प्रहार: बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

कोयला खदानों को निजी कंपनियों को देने के केंद्र सरकार के फैसले का बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने विरोध किया है। शनिवार को जारी एक बयान में कहा कि मोदी सरकार की यह नीति धन्नासेठों के तुष्टीकरण की एक और नीति है।

24 फरवरी 2018

Himachal education department cancel leaves of employees
Shimla

शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों, कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां बंद, निर्देश जारी

24 फरवरी 2018

106 year old kunwar bai passed away, she is Brand ambassador of swachh bharat abhiyan
Chhattisgarh

बकरियां बेचकर शौचालय बनवाने वाली कुंवर बाई का निधन, PM मोदी ने छुए थे इनके पैर

24 फरवरी 2018

Akhilesh created committee inquiry in unnao murder case
Kanpur

प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था नाम की कोई चीज नहीं- अखिलेश, बनाई जांच कमेटी

24 फरवरी 2018

congress in crisis in NH 74 scam
Dehradun

300 करोड़ के घोटाले में यदि ऐसा हुआ तो बढ़ जाएगा कांग्रेस का संकट

24 फरवरी 2018

nabha jail break accused ramandeep singh romi arrest in hongkong
Chandigarh

नाभा जेल ब्रेक का मुख्य आरोपी हांगकांग में गिरफ्तार, ऐसे रह रहा था छिपकर

24 फरवरी 2018

congress will attack on yashpal arya
Dehradun

एसआईटी जांच को लेकर पलटवार करने के लिए यह करने जा रही है अब कांग्रेस

24 फरवरी 2018

uttarakhand government in big dilemma
Dehradun

ईसीआई ने ऐसा क्या कि बड़े धर्मसंकट में फंस गई उत्तराखंड सरकार

24 फरवरी 2018

aap mla naresh balyan statement can land kejriwal in big trouble, says inappropriate about delhi CS
Delhi NCR

आप विधायक के इस बयान से मुश्किल में पड़ सकते हैं केजरीवाल, कहा- '...ऐसे अधिकारियों को ठोकना चाहिए'

24 फरवरी 2018

himachal weather report rain and snowfall chances
Shimla

प्रदेश में बिगड़ेगा मौसम, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी, ओलावृष्टि की चेतावनी

24 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत यहां एक-दूसरे के हुए 63 जोड़े

मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत मण्डी समिति सुमेरपुर में 63 जोड़े ने शादी की। जिसमें एक मुस्लिम, दो नेत्रहीन जोड़े भी परिणय सूत्र में बंधे।

24 फरवरी 2018

MAN SLAMS INTO PETROL PUMP WHILE LEARNING TO DRIVE A CAR, RAMS OVER A MAN 1:04

VIDEO: गाड़ी चलाना सीखने वाले मानव बम से कम नहीं!

23 फरवरी 2018

UNIDENTIFIED MISCREANTS ALIVE BURNT A GIRL IN UNNAO 1:23

आधी रात में मिला जली लड़की का शव, मौत बनी रहस्य

23 फरवरी 2018

A girl make ruckus in police station in chhibramau 3:56

‘पति न मिला तो कर लूंगी आत्महत्या’

22 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP MURLI MANOHAR JOSHI SCOLDS OFFICIAL IN KANPUR 1:01

VIDEO: जब अधिकारी पर आग बबूला हो गए BJP के सीनियर नेता मुरली मनोहर जोशी

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP leader died in car accident in shimla
Shimla

शिमला में कार हादसे में भाजपा के पूर्व मंडलाध्यक्ष की मौत

21 फरवरी 2018

ट्रक में घुसी तेजरफ्तार सेंट्रो कार, दो युवकों की मौत
Mohali

ट्रक में घुसी तेज रफ्तार सेंट्रो कार, दो युवकों की गई जान, शादी से लौट रहे थे

19 फरवरी 2018

car accident in narendranagar, woman died
Dehradun

नरेंद्रनगर में सड़क हादसा, एक महिला की मौत

17 फरवरी 2018

car accident on faijabad lucknow highway two person killed
Varanasi

फैजाबाद-लखनऊ हाईवे पर पलटी कार, आजमगढ़ के व्यापारी सहित दो की मौत

8 फरवरी 2018

Painful Incident: death of two young men returning from a procession, many injured
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा : बारात से लौट रहे दो युवकों की मौत, कई घायल

5 फरवरी 2018

A car with a high speed car tree, death of a young man, many injured
Meerut

तेज रफ्तार कार पेड़ से टकराई, एक युवक की मौत, कई घायल

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.